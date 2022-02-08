Christie Holmes
Having lived abroad as a child, Holmes sees travel as the ultimate form of education. That process starts pre-departure, when she sends each family a custom package with books, music, language lessons, and a meal kit—plus, for kids under age 12, a handmade doll and storybook.
"Families are keen to block out travel time and special experiences before children leave the nest," Holmes says. "We're seeing more interest in long-term planning." Those same clients are excited about two new hotels: One & Only Mandarina, in Mexico, and One & Only Portonovi, in Montenegro. "We create itineraries for parents and school-age children that have sight-seeing as an incidental by-products, but the immersive lifestyle experiences come first," she adds. "Parents want their kids to experience new places like locals."
Additional Specialties: Culturally Immersive Experiences, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Greece
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $1500
Trip Planning Fees: $500
Contact Info
cholmes@nooneisforeign.com | 615-712-0654 | Nashville, TN