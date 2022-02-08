Chris Brunning

Brunning specializes in going private—anywhere in the world. That can mean obtaining a special permit to swim with sperm whales off the coast of Dominica, booking an entire private estate in Tuscany, or gaining pre-opening access to the Vatican Museum. Brunning and his team make a conscious effort to work with locally owned travel operators, such as 1889 Experience France for their community of local experts, Private Travel Iceland for logistical creativity, and Italyscape for private access to historic venues. He calls out a few specific experts: "Andres Amador is an incredible California beach artist who helps travelers create works of art in the sand, and Carlo Marenda, a charismatic truffle hunter, can lead you on a quest for "white gold" in Piedmont."