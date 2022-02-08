Chris Bazos
Bazos has an intimate knowledge of what makes a successful trip, including the all-important guides on the ground, each of which he personally vets. He can arrange weeklong Nile cruises on board the stylish Dahabiya Amirat. He is eager to see the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, slated to open this year. "Guide selection and allocation is the most important aspect in the quality of an Egypt tour. All the guides should be certified Egyptologists and matched based on the personality of the travelers within a group," he says. And Bazos pays attention to even the smaller details, like being met at the airport by a representative for a smooth transfer to the hotel.
Additional Specialties: Mediterranean & Middle East – Greece, Turkey, Jordan, Israel, UAE, OMAN
Language(s) Spoken: English & Greek
Minimum Daily Spend: $400 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: NONE
Contact Info
chris@travelous.com | 1-888-495-5925 ex 201 | Toronto, Las Vegas, Cairo
Testimonial
"I have worked with Chris Bazos for the last five years. My first trip with Chris was an 18-day family trip to Egypt and Jordan. I was initially a bit apprehensive about the trip and all the details. Chris' willingness to talk through all the details and answer all of my questions by phone or email reassured me. Everything about the trip was amazing, from the sites to the tour guides to the accommodations. Chris' attention to detail and expertise provided our family with a trip of a lifetime. Since that first trip, we've worked with him on other trips including our youngest son's honeymoon to Greece. I have full faith and confidence in any trip Chris plans for my family. Chris is not only our trusted travel expert, but has also become a family friend." - Andrea S.