"I have worked with Chris Bazos for the last five years. My first trip with Chris was an 18-day family trip to Egypt and Jordan. I was initially a bit apprehensive about the trip and all the details. Chris' willingness to talk through all the details and answer all of my questions by phone or email reassured me. Everything about the trip was amazing, from the sites to the tour guides to the accommodations. Chris' attention to detail and expertise provided our family with a trip of a lifetime. Since that first trip, we've worked with him on other trips including our youngest son's honeymoon to Greece. I have full faith and confidence in any trip Chris plans for my family. Chris is not only our trusted travel expert, but has also become a family friend." - Andrea S.