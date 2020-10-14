Cassandra Bookholder

Though based in San Diego, Bookholder maintains deep connections within her home country of Australia, enabling her to deliver unexpected twists on iconic Down Under destinations—say, river snorkeling in the Daintree Rainforest. And with the popularity of luxury villa rentals on the rise, she’s also a master at not only finding the right accommodation for a specific client, but making sure it’s in the best possible neighborhood. For example, if she has a family looking for an extended stay in Sydney, she’ll secure them a private residence which is within walking distance of Taronga Zoo. “They can keep their 4 year old constantly entertained but also have easy access in/out of the city via the ferry service,” she says.