Though based in San Diego, Bookholder maintains deep connections within her home country of Australia, enabling her to deliver unexpected twists on iconic Down Under destinations—say, river snorkeling in the Daintree Rainforest. And with the popularity of luxury villa rentals on the rise, she’s also a master at not only finding the right accommodation for a specific client, but making sure it’s in the best possible neighborhood. For example, if she has a family looking for an extended stay in Sydney, she’ll secure them a private residence which is within walking distance of Taronga Zoo. “They can keep their 4 year old constantly entertained but also have easy access in/out of the city via the ferry service,” she says.
Her regional expertise and personal relationships also mean she can handle unexpected logistical challenges without missing a beat. When the bushfires struck during high season, Bookholder quickly shifted a client’s nature-focused itinerary in heavily impacted New South Wales to one in New Zealand’s South Island.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: South Pacific Islands
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $500
Trip Planning Fees: $350
cassandrab@camelbacktravel.com | 602-266-4000 | San Diego, CA
"Cassandra Bookholder provided us with the trip of a lifetime. She knows Australia inside and out. We swam with sharks, rang in the New Year from a penthouse over Sydney Harbor, pet koalas, fed kangaroos, and dined at both fun local haunts and Relais & Châteaux destinations. Every detail of our trip was curated for our family from private bike and wine tours to our own villa on the Great Barrier Reef. She provided superlative service at every step of the way. We cannot recommend her highly enough." - Stephanie Lofgren