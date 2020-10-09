Carmen Teresa Targa

Targa is a third-generation bilingual travel consultant from Puerto Rico and Vice President of Condado Travel. She’s known for her commitment to deliver true value to her clients, special upgrades and perks, and unrivaled service using her own world travels and contacts as guidance. She sits on the board of Global CommUnity, a family travel company specializing in bespoke cultural experiences around the world.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Caribbean, Europe, and family travel
Languages Spoken: English and Spanish
Minimum Daily Spend: $500
Trip Planning Fees: $250
carmenttarga@condadotravel.com | 787-754-7000 | San Juan, Puerto Rico
www.condadotravel.com