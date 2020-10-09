Carmen Teresa Targa

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | SPAIN SPECIALIST 
October 09, 2020

Targa is a third-generation bilingual travel consultant from Puerto Rico and Vice President of Condado Travel. She’s known for her commitment to deliver true value to her clients, special upgrades and perks, and unrivaled service using her own world travels and contacts as guidance. She sits on the board of Global CommUnity, a family travel company specializing in bespoke cultural experiences around the world.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Caribbean, Europe, and family travel

Languages Spoken: English and Spanish

Minimum Daily Spend: $500

Trip Planning Fees: $250

Contact Info

carmenttarga@condadotravel.com | 787-754-7000 | San Juan, Puerto Rico

www.condadotravel.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com