"Brittney Magner of Royal Travel And Tours has been booking trips for my family of 5 since 2017. We are frequent travelers who take at least 6 family trips a year plus annual friend vacations and business trips and book all of them through Brittney. We have been to London, Morocco, France, Switzerland, Mexico, the Caribbean, and from NYC to California and every state in between. Brittney puts together every detail of these trips from the airport pick-up to fun excursions (that suit the various ages and abilities of our family) to my hair and spa appointments. She always comes from a place of YES, and no request is too small or too large. We have continued to travel during COVID, and because Brittney knows everyone in the business and has made it a priority to stay informed and proactive, she has been able to ensure that we are well taken care of and safe. And whenever something unanticipated pops up, she's on-call and ready to spend an afternoon troubleshooting on our behalf to make things perfect. She's basically family - in fact, our cavapoo dogs are actual brothers!" - Eirene H.