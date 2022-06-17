Boris Seckovic

A lesser-known area that's currently booming, says Seckovic, is luxury boutique hotel infrastructure in Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the highest coastal mountain range in the world. "The jungle-covered mountains and peripheral villages make for a cultural nucleus, a historical focal point of tribes and Indigenous populations that have persevered to establish their rights in modern society," says Seckovic. He also plans trips to "La Ciudad Perdida," the lost city hidden in the rainforest and an archeological treasure, via a popular five-day trek in the cloud forest. "From there, you can float down mountain rivers, drifting past trees filled with hummingbirds, toucans, quetzals, and packs of howler monkeys, towards the sandy beaches of the Caribbean ocean," says Seckovic.