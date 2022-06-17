Boris Seckovic
Seckovic takes travelers well beyond Cartagena and Bogotá. Some of his favorite recommendations include the "White City" of Popayan, the remote La Guajira peninsula, and the Tatacoa Desert. But there are exciting opportunities in urban settings, too. "I aim to bring our guests into contact with the country's most inspiring individuals working towards a brighter future, from pioneering chefs who highlight exceptional gastro-diversity to local farmers working toward sustainable agriculture to graffiti artists living in Medellin's formerly dangerous Comuna 13," says Seckovic. "Who can better explain the way art and innovation has changed this blossoming city?"
A lesser-known area that's currently booming, says Seckovic, is luxury boutique hotel infrastructure in Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the highest coastal mountain range in the world. "The jungle-covered mountains and peripheral villages make for a cultural nucleus, a historical focal point of tribes and Indigenous populations that have persevered to establish their rights in modern society," says Seckovic. He also plans trips to "La Ciudad Perdida," the lost city hidden in the rainforest and an archeological treasure, via a popular five-day trek in the cloud forest. "From there, you can float down mountain rivers, drifting past trees filled with hummingbirds, toucans, quetzals, and packs of howler monkeys, towards the sandy beaches of the Caribbean ocean," says Seckovic.
Languages Spoken: English and Spanish
Minimum Daily Spend: From $450 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: $250
Contact Info
boris@amakuna.com | 646-736-7582 | Medellín, Colombia
Testimonial
"My family and I worked with Boris and his partner Marc on a two-week vacation to Colombia. He was incredibly responsive both before and during our vacation. They created an itinerary perfectly suited to our family's needs. Whether it was top-notch luxury accommodations, arranging the perfect tour or adventure, using the very best guides, or recommending fabulous restaurants, they continuously exceeded our high expectations." — Ed B.