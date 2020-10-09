Barkley Hickox

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | DESTINATION CELEBRATION SPECIALIST
October 09, 2020

Hickox is a partner at the boutique consulting firm Local Foreigner. The Manhattan native has a knack for planning destination celebrations, particularly in Greece, Kenya, and New Zealand. Recently, she planned a 60-year-old couple’s anniversary trip in New Zealand, where she arranged for a private jet boat through the Dart River Valley, a private visit to White Island to hike on the volcano with a local geologist, and a helicopter wine safari in Marlborough Sounds.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Over-the-top trips and villas

Languages Spoken: English and French

Minimum Daily Spend: $1,500

Trip Planning Fees: Varies

Contact Info

barkley.hickox@localforeigner.com | 646-455-3101 | New York, NY

www.localforeigner.com

facebook.com/TheLocalForeignerTravel

instagram.com/thelocalforeigner

linkedin.com/company/thelocalforeigner

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com