Barkley Hickox

Hickox is a partner at the boutique consulting firm Local Foreigner. The Manhattan native has a knack for planning destination celebrations, particularly in Greece, Kenya, and New Zealand. Recently, she planned a 60-year-old couple’s anniversary trip in New Zealand, where she arranged for a private jet boat through the Dart River Valley, a private visit to White Island to hike on the volcano with a local geologist, and a helicopter wine safari in Marlborough Sounds.