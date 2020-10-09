Anne Scully

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | WESTERN EUROPE SPECIALIST
October 09, 2020

Scully is a force within the luxury travel industry. A recognized thought leader, she is frequently quoted in publications, including Travel + Leisure, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Cigar Aficionado, for her expertise and unique insights. With more than 38 years of experience, she is honored to serve on multiple luxury travel boards and is the proud godmother of the Viking Ingvi, the Viking River Cruises ship. Luxury cruise lines, top hotel brands, and Virtuoso regularly seek Anne for training and as a keynote speaker. Anne values her long-standing travel partner relationships that are the cornerstone to her success.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Private yacht charters and world cruises

Languages Spoken: English

Minimum Daily Spend: $1,000

Trip Planning Fees: Varies

Contact Info

anne.scully@embarkbeyond.com | 703-945-7768 | New York

www.embarkbeyond.com

