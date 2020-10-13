Andrea Ross & April Cole

Between them, Ross and Cole have 28 years of experience in planning trips to Southeast Asia. They’re particularly adept at finding the best new hotels and resorts in the region, such as Shinta Mani Wild and Six Senses Krabey Island, both in Cambodia. They also zero in on travelers’ specific passions, from seeing wildlife on Borneo to food tours in Hanoi or Saigon. “We are also seeing more interest in Southern Vietnam,” Cole says. “This includes the Mekong Delta. For Vietnam, the real trend is that people are more interested in the urban side of Vietnam — the food, the nightlife and the modern cities, rather than just focusing on the war or the natural wonders of the country.” They’ve also been seeing more interest in Indonesia and the Malaysian side of Borneo, focused on wildlife and eco touring. In addition, “club floors in hotels have become more popular, as a response to the greater number of visitors," Ross says. "These club floors offer a respite from the crowds."