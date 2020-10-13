Andrea Ross & April Cole

Between them, Ross and Cole have 28 years of experience in planning trips to Southeast Asia. They’re particularly adept at finding the best new hotels and resorts in the region, such as Shinta Mani Wild and Six Senses Krabey Island, both in Cambodia. They also zero in on travelers’ specific passions, from seeing wildlife on Borneo to food tours in Hanoi or Saigon. “We are also seeing more interest in Southern Vietnam,” Cole says. “This includes the Mekong Delta. For Vietnam, the real trend is that people are more interested in the urban side of Vietnam — the food, the nightlife and the modern cities, rather than just focusing on the war or the natural wonders of the country.” They’ve also been seeing more interest in Indonesia and the Malaysian side of Borneo, focused on wildlife and eco touring. In addition, “club floors in hotels have become more popular, as a response to the greater number of visitors," Ross says. "These club floors offer a respite from the crowds."
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Adventure travel and multigenerational travel
Languages Spoken: English, Khmer, and Thai
Minimum Daily Spend: From $200 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: None
andrea@kaanect.life and april@kaanect.life | 877-454-3672 | Truckee, Calif.
Instagram: @kaanect
"April and Andrea are special because they have creative ideas, excellent contacts on the ground, and respond immediately to every inquiry. They have a network of outstanding people in each country. They are both a joy to work with and I know that I can count on my trip being more than I could have created on my own. Highlights have been spending the day on a motorbike exploring the countryside around Hue, hiking up a mountain to spend the night entirely off the grid in a monastery in Myanmar, dinner and home-brew in the home of a one-armed Viet Cong veteran near Saigon, and a balloon trip at dawn over the misty temples at Bagan. There is no question that you get the VIP treatment with Andrea and April. Their body of knowledge about Southeast Asia is exceptional, their country contacts are excellent and attentive, and they offer caring, personalized, responsive planning." - Elizabeth Wilson