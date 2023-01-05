These Compact, Quick-dry Towels Are a Genius Packing Solution for Your Next Camping Trip or Beach Vacation

When packing for a beach or camping vacation, travelers often face a classic struggle: How do you fit a towel in your bag when space is so limited? Sure, you could always rent or buy one once you arrive at your destination, but wouldn’t things be so much easier if there was a spatially effective way of packing your own?

Whether you’re gearing up for a tropical vacation or thinking ahead to your next camping trip, there’s one simple solution for bringing along a towel without wasting space in your luggage: 4Monster’s Microfiber Towel.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $12, (originally $17)

Packaged in a convenient, lightweight travel case, this soft microfiber towel is going to be your saving grace on your next beach vacation. Highly absorbent and quick drying, this towel can be easily packed for sweaty hikes, days at the pool, or boat rides when you have minimal space to spare in your bag. Durable stitching ensures a high-quality, long-lasting product, so you’ll never need to purchase an overpriced towel from a beachside vendor again.

An added benefit to the microfiber material of this towel is that sand is easily shaken from the surface so you don’t have to worry about accumulating a small beach at the bottom of your bag while traveling home. Natural plant dye maintains a vibrant color even after washing, and with six different sizes and 12 colors, you’ll want to grab a few different options to pack in your gym bag, carry-on, or hiking backpack.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $12, (originally $17)

Earning nearly 10,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, adventurous travelers can’t get enough of this compact towel while they’re on the go. One shopper shared that it’s “good for trips,” explaining, “I got this for international travel. I love that it quickly absorbs, dries, and leaves no smell.” Another shopper raved, “These are awesome. We took a boat trip [and] couldn’t take towels from the hotel but had these,” adding that they’re an “elegant option for our travels.”

While the microfiber towels are perfect to pack for vacation, some customers note that the material is so soft, they’ve begun using them in their day-to-day life as well. In fact, one shopper wrote, “I bought it for travel but started using it right away to test it,” continuing, “I use it instead of my regular towels on a regular basis now. Very lightweight — it will be perfect to pack in my carry on bag.” Another customer even noted, “I take these towels everywhere,” calling them “just great.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $11, (originally $14)

The primary reason I won’t bring my own towel on a beach vacation is space in my luggage, but customers swear the 4Monster Microfiber Towel takes care of this issue. One shopper even noted that they “fold up really easily and save so much more space than a typical towel.” Another shared that it was “something I never knew I needed,” writing, “I’ve recommended this towel to all my friends who travel and camp.”

Whether you’re gearing up for a weekend getaway or an extended beach vacation, a soft and compact towel is an essential addition to your packing list. Right now, the 4Monster Microfiber Towel is on sale for up to 29 percent off — but don’t wait too long, we’re not sure how much longer this sale will last.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $11.

Shop More T+L Deals:



