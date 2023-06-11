The U.S. National Trails System Just Added 340 Miles — Including a Gorgeous Stretch on the Oregon Coast and a Wisconsin River Trail

There are more than 1,300 national trails in America, but these nine are the newest additions.

By
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick

Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who’s lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She now splits her time between Colorado and Paris, ensuring she doesn't have to live without skiing or L'As du Fallafel.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023
A nature trail covered in fall leaves
Photo:

Courtesy of Jackson County Commission Parks and Recreation

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s the importance of getting outside and the value of hiking trails and open space. And while many of us are just getting around to realizing the wonders found in our backyard, the National Trails System got its start way back in 1968, when trails that were particularly scenic or historic were categorized and protected for public use. 

These routes criss-cross the country and include several big names — like the Iditarod in Alaska and the Appalachian Trail that traverses 14 states over 2,190 miles. Joining the ranks of renowned routes like these are nine new national recreation trails in nine states. Together, the routes add 340 miles to the National Trails System and join the more than 1,300 existing national recreational trails found across America.

A group walking down the Razorback Greenway

Courtesy of Razorback Greenway

The nine new pathways were announced by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in celebration of the Great Outdoors Month, which falls in June. In a June 3 press release, National Park Service director Chuck Sams said, “National recreation trails, including these new designations, are some of our country’s highest caliber trails and provide close-to-home recreation opportunities and the benefits of spending time outdoors.” 

These new national trails are found in nine states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah — and offer everything from views of the Ozarks to a new way to explore the Midwest by boat.

  

Vernon Bush Garden Trail, Alabama

This 1-mile trail passes among a wide variety of plant species and offers visitors plenty of picnicking opportunities and lake views. 

Razorback Greenway, Arkansas

Kids biking down a the Razorback Greenway

Courtesy of Razorback Greenway

The 40-mile span of the Razorback Greenway connects several communities in northwest Arkansas and is suitable for everyone from road bikers to families looking for a place to stroll.

Harris Greenway Trail, Georgia

This Georgia greenway connects several neighborhoods, parks, and other trail systems in Gwinnett County, Georgia. 

Fabulous Fox! Water Trail, Illinois and Wisconsin 

The Fabulous Fox! Water Trail is the only river trail to be added to the national trails list this year. The route runs along the border of Wisconsin and Illinois and has more than 70 access points for paddlers.

Crown Zellerbach Trail, Oregon 

This mostly gravel route traverses the Oregon coast and wetlands on its 22-mile journey between the towns of Scappoose and Vernonia, Oregon.

Enterprise South Nature Park, Tennessee

The 70 miles of trail in the Enterprise South Nature Park has a little something for everyone, from beginner walking paths to heavily wooded trails that challenge more advanced hikers and bikers.

Wilson Creek Trail, Texas

Aerial view of Wilson Creek Trail

Courtesy of City of McKinney

The 10 miles of trail found in the Wilson Creek Trail system connects the town of McKinney, Texas, with local parks and open spaces in addition to offering playgrounds and a disc golf course. 

Iron Hills Trail System, Utah

This 29-mile trail network boasts premier mountain biking, trail running, and hiking in beautiful southwest Utah. 

Old Highway 131 Trail, Wisconsin

In the summer, hiking and biking replace the snowshoe and cross-country ski trails that make up the 4.5 mile Old Highway 131 Trail

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Blackwater Falls in West Virginia
The Country's First Waterfall Trail Just Added 9 New Cascades — Including One With a 30-foot Drop
Gorgeous view of Cumberland Falls, Kentucky
The Best Waterfall in Every U.S. State
Bike on the George S. Mickelson Trail, South Dakota
The 15 Best Rail Trails in the U.S.
A bike resting on a bench on the Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail in Nebraska
The Great American Rail-Trail Will Run 3,700 Miles — From Washington, D.C. to the Pacific Ocean
Looking Glass Falls in the Pisgah National Forest
This State Is Called the 'Great Trails State' Thanks to These Waterfall Treks, National Park Hikes, and a 700-mile Route From Mountains to Sea
Traditional houses in Cape May New Jersey USA
12 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Families
Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, Skyline Drive
11 Scenic American Road Trips to Take This Spring
Rolling hills by Dorena Lake
This Small Town Is Called the ‘Covered Bridge Capital of the West’ — and It Has Beautiful Vineyards and Waterfalls
Mt. Rainier National Park, Washington
The Best Hikes in the U.S. From Maine to California
Ketchikan, Southern Panhandle, Southeast Alaska
5 Coastal Towns in Alaska That Are Adorable in Any Weather
Aerial shot of Griffith observatory
51 Most Romantic Places in the U.S.
Sunset at savannah plains in Tsavo East National Park, Kenya
5 Epic Trips You Can Plan and Book Years in Advance
Sunrise over Great Smoky Mountains National Park
25 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Glacier National Park
Use This Complete List of All the U.S. National Parks to Plan Your Next Adventure
America's Best Lake Vacations: Crater Lake
25 Best Lake Vacations in the U.S.
A couple walks hand in hand towards haystack rock on Cannon Beach, OR.
The 10 Destinations That Make a Road Trip Romantic in the US