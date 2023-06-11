If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s the importance of getting outside and the value of hiking trails and open space. And while many of us are just getting around to realizing the wonders found in our backyard, the National Trails System got its start way back in 1968, when trails that were particularly scenic or historic were categorized and protected for public use.

These routes criss-cross the country and include several big names — like the Iditarod in Alaska and the Appalachian Trail that traverses 14 states over 2,190 miles. Joining the ranks of renowned routes like these are nine new national recreation trails in nine states. Together, the routes add 340 miles to the National Trails System and join the more than 1,300 existing national recreational trails found across America.

Courtesy of Razorback Greenway

The nine new pathways were announced by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in celebration of the Great Outdoors Month, which falls in June. In a June 3 press release, National Park Service director Chuck Sams said, “National recreation trails, including these new designations, are some of our country’s highest caliber trails and provide close-to-home recreation opportunities and the benefits of spending time outdoors.”

These new national trails are found in nine states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah — and offer everything from views of the Ozarks to a new way to explore the Midwest by boat.

Vernon Bush Garden Trail, Alabama

This 1-mile trail passes among a wide variety of plant species and offers visitors plenty of picnicking opportunities and lake views.

Razorback Greenway, Arkansas

Courtesy of Razorback Greenway

The 40-mile span of the Razorback Greenway connects several communities in northwest Arkansas and is suitable for everyone from road bikers to families looking for a place to stroll.

Harris Greenway Trail, Georgia

This Georgia greenway connects several neighborhoods, parks, and other trail systems in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Fabulous Fox! Water Trail, Illinois and Wisconsin

The Fabulous Fox! Water Trail is the only river trail to be added to the national trails list this year. The route runs along the border of Wisconsin and Illinois and has more than 70 access points for paddlers.

Crown Zellerbach Trail, Oregon

This mostly gravel route traverses the Oregon coast and wetlands on its 22-mile journey between the towns of Scappoose and Vernonia, Oregon.

Enterprise South Nature Park, Tennessee

The 70 miles of trail in the Enterprise South Nature Park has a little something for everyone, from beginner walking paths to heavily wooded trails that challenge more advanced hikers and bikers.

Wilson Creek Trail, Texas

Courtesy of City of McKinney

The 10 miles of trail found in the Wilson Creek Trail system connects the town of McKinney, Texas, with local parks and open spaces in addition to offering playgrounds and a disc golf course.

Iron Hills Trail System, Utah

This 29-mile trail network boasts premier mountain biking, trail running, and hiking in beautiful southwest Utah.

Old Highway 131 Trail, Wisconsin

In the summer, hiking and biking replace the snowshoe and cross-country ski trails that make up the 4.5 mile Old Highway 131 Trail.