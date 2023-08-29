This 320-year-old Rural Village Home Was Moved From Japan to California — and You Can Visit in October

The historic Shōya house dates back to about 1700.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who contributes to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023
The exterior of the Japanese Heritage ShÅya House.
Photo:

Â© The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

A piece of Japanese history is now a part of southern California’s landscape. The 320-year-old Japanese Heritage Shōya House was meticulously moved from Marugame, Japan, to a two-acre space at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. It will welcome visitors on Oct. 21. 

The new exhibit will showcase what rural village life was like by spotlighting the 3,000-square-foot home. It will be accompanied by a gatehouse, courtyard, irrigation canal, agricultural plots, and a garden with a pond — all recreated according to historic standards. 

“The new Japanese Heritage Shōya House will offer a glimpse into rural Japanese life some 300 years ago and provide insights into that culture and its sustainability practices,” Karen R. Lawrence, The Huntington's president, said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure

The exterior of the Japanese Heritage ShÅya House.

Â© The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

The house belonged to the Yokoi family for generations, as they served as the shōya (village leaders) of a farming community near Marugame in Japan’s Kagawa prefecture. Selected by a feudal lord, the shōya was the liaison between the government and farmers, storing rice, collecting taxes, enforcing the law, and taking responsibility for the planting and harvesting. In essence, “the residence functioned as the local town hall and village square,” The Huntington explained in the release. 

Los Angeles residents Yohko and Akira Yokoi decided to offer their family’s home back in Japan to the institution in 2016. In order to properly transport the centuries-old building across the Pacific Ocean, The Huntington’s team traveled to Marugame multiple times to come up with a game plan to recreate an accurate model of what it was like to live inside the home around 1700.

For the last four years, Japanese artisans collaborated with architects, engineers, and construction workers to mindfully recreate the wood and stonework of the building, and the tiling and plasterwork of the roof, paying special attention to honor the cultural traditions. 

What stands out now is the dedication to sustainably way back then. “An authentically constructed Japanese house using natural materials, combined with careful attention to agricultural practices, will demonstrate how a community became self-sufficient,” said Robert Hori, The Huntington’s cultural curator and programs director. “We will show how emphasis was placed on reducing waste and repairing items so they could be reused or repurposed.”

He added the house will serve as a “working model of Edo period permaculture and regenerative agriculture” as the 18th-century village “maintained a symbiotic relationship between humans and the surrounding landscape.”

The interior of the Japanese Heritage ShÅya House.

Â© The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens
The exterior of the Japanese Heritage ShÅya House.

Â© The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

Once it opens this fall, visitors to the Shōya House will first pass through a persimmon, citrus, and mulberry tree orchard and black clay roof tiled gatehouse before arriving in the courtyard, which served as a space to celebrate life events, like weddings, funerals, and other celebrations. They’ll then come to two entryways, one of which was used for samurai and government officials and the other for farmers and craftspeople.

Inside the multi-floored home are front rooms used for ceremonial and business purposes, upper floors for honorable guests, and the back portion where the family spent their day-to-day lives with a kitchen, dining space, and bedrooms. The home is decked out in traditional furnishings of the era, including tatami mats and carved wood panels called ranmas.

The new site will be a part of The Huntington's 130-acre botanical garden’s Japanese Garden, which has been part of the site for more than a century. Already on site is a five-room Japanese house that was shipped from the Asian nation to Pasadena, California, around 1904 — and was most recently renovated in 2011. Also in the garden are a ceremonial teahouse, bonsai collection, and Zen court.

While The Huntington is open every day except Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Shōya House will only be open from noon to 4 p.m. Note that reservations will be required for Friday to Sunday visits, as well as on holiday and peak days. For more details, visit huntington.org.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Rendering interior of Wax Rabbit Speakeasy
Las Vegas Nightlife Is Getting Some New Players — Including an Invite-only Cocktail Bar, a Cabaret-style Nightclub, and a Mexican-inspired Speakeasy
A rendering of The Rise of Icarus waterslide at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park
This Midwestern City Is the 'Waterpark Capital of the World' — and It's Going to Debut America's Tallest Waterslide Next Summer
Nina Ruggiero and father smile on a boat during a fishing excursion
I Took My Dad Fishing in the Florida Keys — and Found Outdoor Adventure, Beautiful Hotels, and Intriguing History Along the Way
Women on a swing and in a flower bath in Bali
This Female-owned Tour Company Hosts Trips to Help Women Unwind in the World's Most Beautiful Places
The Great Blue Hole in Belize seen from above
Belize's Great Blue Hole Is a Once-in-a-lifetime Destination for Divers — Here's How to Visit
Sailing along the downtown Buffalo waterfront district.
This City in Western New York Has Become an Unexpected Cultural Destination — Thanks to a Brand-new Attraction
View of vineyard
This Small Town Is the Jewel of California Wine Country, With Some of the Best Restaurants and Resorts in the World
Interior of the lodge at Dawn Ranch in Guerneville, California
One of California's Last Hidden Gems of Wine Country Now Has a Gorgeous Hotel — With More Than 100 Redwood Trees and Direct River Access
Panorama of Passo di Gardena
15 Best Things to Do in the Dolomites — Skiing, Hiking, and Village-hopping Included
Entrance sign to Joshua Tree National Park
Joshua Tree Partially Reopens Following Tropical Storm Hilary — What to Know
Chimney Rock State Park in Southwest North Carolina
25 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina — Including a Scenic Parkway, Buzzy Cities, and the Most-visited National Park
Palms are hit by strong wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Desert, California.
Airlines Issue Waivers, Cancel Flights As Tropical Storm Hilary Drenches West Coast
Aerial view of boats off the coast of St Barths
20 Best Things to Do on St. Barts, From Buzzy Beach Club Parties to Serene Hikes
Children play on the beach and in the ocean near Pohaku Park in Kahana, HI
Hawaii Gov. Says Travelers Can Visit Unaffected Parts of Maui, Rest of State, Amid Wildfire Recovery
Person views piece or African art in the International African American Museum
This Travel Guide Highlights Charleston’s Black Heritage — With Black-owned Eateries, Shops, and Tours
Fire damage is seen on Saturday August 12, 2023 in Lahaina, HI
The Aftermath of Maui Wildfires: Airlines Waive Fees and Travelers Are Advised Not to Visit