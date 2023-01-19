These Airlines Had the Most (and Least) Complaints in 2022

Some airlines fared better than others.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on January 19, 2023
airplanes parked at their terminals at an airport
Photo:

Nearmap/Getty Images

The year 2022 was a tumultuous one for airlines in the United States, full of cancellations, baggage delays, and staffing shortages, all coupled with high demand and a bounce back for the travel industry as a whole. Yet some airlines fared better than others.

When it came to overall performance, Delta Air Lines took the cake, ranking first among major U.S. carriers with the lowest cancellation rate, according to The Wall Street Journal’s 15th annual airline scorecard. But the airline’s on-time arrival rate of 81.7 percent was still much lower than 2021 when it was 87.9 percent and lower than 2019 when it was 83.4 percent.

That may be no surprise considering Delta’s Chief Executive Ed Bastian recently called 2022 “the most difficult operational year in our history.”

Despite that, Delta ranked high in nearly every other category, including having the lowest rate of involuntary bumping and canceled flights.

But not every airline weathered the storm so well. Allegiant Air had the lowest on-time arrival rate of just 62.7 percent, also lower than the airline’s rate in 2021. An Allegiant spokeswoman blamed a “confluence of factors,” including weather, COVID-19 infections, and staffing shortages.

JetBlue similarly had a bad year, experiencing issues in nearly every category, like delays, cancellations, mishandled baggage, and customer complaints. In fact, it had the most 2-hour-plus tarmac delays of any U.S. carrier and the second-most canceled flights.

JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty told the WSJ much of that is due to its hub in the congested metro New York and surrounding Northeastern area.

On the other hand, Southwest Airlines, whose Christmas week meltdown was felt for weeks, had fewer overall problems than other carriers in 2022. It actually had the smallest rate of customer complaints and long tarmac delays, but did suffer when it came to canceled flights and involuntary bumping.

Baggage issues also plagued much of the airline industry in 2022, and that was especially true for American Airlines, which saw the highest rate of mishandled bags. And Frontier Airlines had the most complaints of any U.S. airline.

But the WSJ noted the rankings may be skewed as baggage handling and complaint data for December were not available and not factored into the rankings.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An aerial picture shows grounded airplanes on the tarmac of Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, east of Tel Aviv
This Was the Most Punctual Airline of 2022
LAX
Department of Transportation Sees 35% Jump in Airline Complaints in One Month
Travelers wait to check their bags at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport on July 11, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.
U.S. Airports Are Seeing Fewer Delays, Cancellations, FAA Chief Says
A flight status board at Orlando International Airport shows a few of the hundreds of flights cancelled
The Airlines With the Most Delays This Year, According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics
People wait in line to check in at Bostons Logan International Airport in Boston
Flight Cancellations in 2022 Have Surpassed Pre-pandemic Times, Data Shows
Departing travelers wait in line at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.
Mass Weekend Flight Cancellations Linger Into Monday — What to Know
Spring break passengers wait in a TSA security line at Orlando International Airport
U.S. Airlines Just Canceled Nearly 2,000 Flights — What to Know
Looking out airplane windows during sunset/sunrise
13 Travel Resolutions T+L Editors Are Sticking to in 2023
A Hawaiian Airlines plane in flight
The 10 Best Domestic Airlines
People wait for their luggage at an American Airlines baggage claim at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.
Airlines Mishandled 24% More Bags in 2021, According to a Study
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
An American Airlines 737 in flight
American Airlines Becomes Latest Carrier to Preemptively Cut Fall Flights
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected
Airbus A330 Delta Airlines in flight
Delta Flies 1,000 Lost Bags Back to the U.S. From London After Heathrow Passenger Cap Cancels Flights 
Interior of a busy Miami International Airport seen from above
Over 12 Million Americans Are Expected to Fly for Labor Day — What to Know Before You Travel
A dog in a travel carrier sits on a chair
This Airline Is Temporarily Banning Pets in Cargo to Alleviate Flight Delays, Baggage Issues