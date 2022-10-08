Travelers Say These Leather Monogrammed Luggage Tags From Amazon 'Have Survived Countless International Trips'

After the general malaise of a long flight, luggage tags can be a great aid in quickly identifying your bag on the claim carousel. Additionally, this nifty travel accessory can also help if you and your suitcase manage to be separated from each other during your trip. With holiday travel right around the corner, it is no wonder that luggage tags are a hot item right now.

There are many tags on the market and finding one that is durable and well-made while still being affordable can be a challenge. That is why we were excited to find these super cute monogrammed leather luggage tags that have received a 4.8-star average rating at Amazon because they check all these boxes — and then some.



Made of 100 percent genuine and soft leather, according to the brand, and paired with a strong metal buckle and strap, many reviewers mentioned how these tags “have survived countless international trips attached to my checked bag.” The sturdy construction also means that the important protective flap for privacy protection is also less likely to curl over time, so you do not need to worry about others seeing your information while in transit.

These tags are not just functional though, they also look chic on your suitcase. At only $29 for a pack of two leather luggage tags, customers highlighted these as being a great value. You can choose from 21 different colors including eye-catching options such as emerald green, bright pink, and cobalt blue, as well as neutrals like antique saddle, toffee, black, and white.

But the customization does not stop there. For no additional charge, you can add the elegant touch of monogramming your tags. Monograms can be up to four characters and you can also choose from six fonts in five different colors to suit your style. Shoppers noted that the “monogram was on point” when they received their tags, and others reported that even after three trips to the airport, the “gold lettering is on there good” and that it’s “not prone to rubbing off.”

One review, in particular, sold us: “It took me a surprising amount of time to find personalized tags that came in a variety of colors, had a privacy cover that stayed closed, and were affordable. These fit the bill!” And a final traveler shared how great the customer service was, noting that the company even emailed them "to make sure of the lettering of my unusual monogram before they printed.” They added, “Quick ship for a custom item.”

As mentioned before, these minimal and sophisticated luggage tags are said to arrive quickly, giving them one more reason they would also make a great gift for any frequent flier or casual vacationer on your list. Shop the monogrammed luggage tags now for $29, and why not gift one and keep the other for yourself?

