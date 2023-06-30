This Peaceful New Hawaiian Resort Is Launching a Wellness Program That Includes Surfing, Hiking, Farm Visits, and Luxury Spa Treatments

Integrative lifestyle program "Within" at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay gives guests something to dream about.

Jill K. Robinson
Main pool with palm trees
The verdant, lush landscapes of Kauai inspire people to take a deep breath and slow down. It’s the kind of place where visitors have the time to pursue experiences within their own definition of wellbeing — rather than following someone else’s expectation. An oceanfront sanctuary on the island’s north shore, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is designed with wellness in every element, from restoration and relaxation to discovery and new routines. 

Set in this luxurious retreat, Within at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is a transformative lifestyle program that makes guests’ experiences theirs alone. When booking, Within guests fine-tune their stay with a Wellness Sage, and upon arrival, check-in at the on-property Bamford Wellness Spa VIP Lounge. The limited Within Collection of eight suites and 14 guest rooms feature outdoor terraces, sleep enhancement technology, infrared therapy, meditation cushions, healing and stress-relieving stones, and exclusive mini-bar items like green juice and herbal tonics. 

From that welcoming home base, venture out on individual journeys themed around your personal wellness goal. For guests focused on nutrition, follow the flavors of Kauaʻi in cooking classes, Hawaiian medicinal treatments, and a farm tour at Common Ground and Kauaʻi Farmacy. A program based on rejuvenation and renewal includes treatments and experiences for mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being, like a daily morning stretch, guided nature walks and cycling tours, and vibrational sound healing sessions. Performance and recovery training for athletes and adventure-minded guests may have personal training with an Anatomy Body Architect, guided hiking and surfing adventures, and daily recovery sessions in a Dreampod Ice Bath.  

Devoted to nurturing the mind, body, and spirit, the Bamford Wellness Spa is central to the Within program. Daily spa treatments, holistic wellness alternatives, touchless therapies (like infrared sauna, float chamber, and Somadome meditation pod), and Vitahealth Precision Wellbeing services are all elements in individual journeys designed to cultivate foundational changes that lead to everyday, holistic wellbeing.

Within at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay gives guests the opportunity to see wellness in a new light — just like the stunning sunsets across the bay at the beginning of the rugged and majestic Na Pali Coast.

Rates for an individual journey program start at $2,100 per night, and include a Within Collection room and the details of the journey. 

