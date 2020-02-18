Hang With Elephants Then Hit the Pool on This $25,000 Safari in Botswana

A new trip from Wilderness Safaris takes travelers to some of the most luxurious camps on the continent and gets them up-close with elephant researchers.
Video
On a Family Trip Gone Awry, One Writer Learns to Finally Embrace the Unexpected
U.S. Airlines to Begin Contact-tracing Programs for International Travelers
These Old-school New England Ski Areas Are Totally Affordable and Full of Local Charm
I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are My Top 5 Items to Stay Warm All Winter Long 

The Latest on Coronavirus + Safe Travel

Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
UK Announces Dates to Lift Restrictions on Dining, Travel, and Nightclubs
U.S. Airlines to Begin Contact-tracing Programs for International Travelers
Fully Vaccinated Americans Won't Need to Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure, CDC Says
After a Lost Year, Cruise Lines Are Pulling Out All the Stops for 2021 — Here's What to Expect

The Latest

This Compact Stepper Machine Is a Must-have for At-home Workouts in Small Spaces
7 Top-rated Snow Shovels to Shop Before the Next Winter Storm
Denver Travel Guide
Cape Cod Travel Guide
Maine Travel Guide
Dallas Travel Guide
Where To Travel Next

Let's Go Together Podcast

Let's Go Together Podcast
Faith-based Travel Influencers Share Their Stories, Episode 24 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast
Communicating Around the World As a Deaf Traveler, Episode 23 of Travel + Leisure's New Podcast
Meet the First U.S. Commercial Airline Pilot With Type 1 Diabetes, Episode 22 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast
Globetrotting As a Single Mom, Episode 21 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast
The Strangest Things the TSA Confiscated at U.S. Airports in 2020 //
Sicily's Mount Etna Volcano Lights Up the Sky With Latest Eruption //
These Jobs Are Totally Remote — and They’re Accepting Applications Right Now
Air France's New Safety Video Is Filled With Paris Views That'll Make You Swoon
14 Pairs of Sandals That Are Incredibly Comfortable to Walk In, According to Thousands of Reviewers
Vaccine Passports May Be the Future of Travel — Here’s Everything You Need to Know //
Advertisement
Advertisement

Winter Travel

These Creative Winter Travel Ideas Are Fun, Easy, and Socially Distant
The Most Affordable Winter Vacations in the U.S.
How to Take a Winter RV Trip, According to an Expert 
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers //
Monet's Most Famous Paintings Are Getting a Pop Art Twist at This Immersive Exhibit in Florida //
Canadian Cruise Ban Leads to Cancellations of Alaska Sailings, As Others Extend Pause Operations //
Bud Light Is Celebrating Its New Hard Seltzer Flavors by Giving Fans $1,000 for Their Next Trip //
Advertisement
Disneyland's Upcoming Dining Experience Will Include All of Your Park Favorites — Yes, Even the Dole Whip //
Everything You Need to Know If You're Traveling During the Coronavirus Outbreak (Video) //
Advertisement

Travel Accessories & Products

I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are My Top 5 Items to Stay Warm All Winter Long 
These Are the 10 Products T+L Readers Loved Most in 2020
Amazon Just Launched a Curated Home Collection of Small Space Solutions — What to Shop Before It Sells Out
These Buttery-soft Joggers Are the Most Comfortable Pants I Own
8 Black-owned Outdoor and Active Brands We Love
This $4 Ice Scraper Cuts Through Tough Ice ‘Like a Hot Knife Through Butter’
Shoppers Love This Brand's Cashmere Loungewear, and It Just Launched Its Most Sustainable Collection Yet  //
Advertisement
These Coffee Subscription Services Let You Try Blends From Around the World //
Niagara Falls Is Partially Covered in Ice — and It's Absolutely Stunning //
Why You’ll Want Compression Socks for Flying, and Where to Buy Them
These Compression Sleeves Are a WFH Essential — and They’re Just $10 //
Advertisement
Advertisement

Travel Intel

Now's the Time to Rethink Your Travel Rewards Card — Here Are the Ones That Still Make Sense
The Best Time to Book a Flight for Domestic, International, and Holiday Travel
This New App Tells Airport Passengers When the Terminal Was Last Cleaned — and Allows Them to Give Feedback
American Express Will Pay You $150 to Book a Vacation
This App Will Tell You Everything You Need to Know About Traveling in the Time of COVID-19
Cancun Eases COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ahead of Spring Break //
12 Luxury Train Rides That You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List
The Casper Pillow with Nearly 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ — and It’s on Sale
Earn $1,000 by Binge-watching Every James Bond Movie Ever Made //
Advertisement
Hikers in Hawaii Who Disobey Signs May Soon Have to Pay for Their Own Rescues //
7 Under-the-radar Alaskan National Parks With Wild Scenery and Incredible Adventures //
EasyJet Bookings Up 600% Following UK Lockdown Lift Announcement //
Away Just Launched Two-toned Luggage — and It Might Be the Brand’s Most Stylish Collection yet //
Advertisement
This 21-year-old Brit Is Now the Youngest Female to Row Solo Across the Atlantic //
The UK Is Proposing a Standardized Vaccine Passport for Future Travel //
Amtrak Customers Can Now Bid to Upgrade Their Seats on an Upcoming Trip //
The Best Toiletry Bags, According to Travel Editors
Advertisement
11 Top-rated Pairs of Heated Gloves to Wear This Winter
11 Best Bike Racks for Every Type of Road Trip Adventure
The Secret to NASA's Successful Mission Landings? Peanuts //
Audible and Waze Join Forces to Offer Safer Road Trips and Family-friendly Listening //
Advertisement
San Diego Travel Guide
Air New Zealand to Test Out Digital Health Passport on Its Auckland-Sydney Route //
New York State to Open Movie Theaters at 25% Capacity
Prince Philip, 99, to Remain in Hospital ‘for Several Days’ More
Advertisement
TSA to Hire 6,000 Officers Ahead of Predicted Summer Travel Surge //
This Palm Beach Hotel Has a Book Butler to Curate Your Perfect Literary Escape //
You Can Buy Out This Entire Private Island in the Maldives for $250,000 a Night //
UK Announces Dates to Lift Restrictions on Dining, Travel, and Nightclubs //
Advertisement
Africa’s Largest Observation Wheel Will Make Its Debut in Egypt Next Year — and It Promises Views of the Famed Pyramids //
NASA's Perseverance Rover Is Tweeting From Mars and It's Both Hilarious and Educational //
Latest Border Closure Extension Between U.S., Canada, Mexico Marks Over 1 Year Since Initial Order //
Diet Prada’s New Neon Signs Are Inspired by the Fashion Capitals of the World //
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Texas Women’s Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm
Great Jones’ New Quarter Sheet Pan Is the Kitchen Essential You’ve Been Missing
The Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel, According to Frequent Fliers //
Matthew McConaughey Planning Virtual Benefit to Help Texas Victims of Deadly Winter Storm //
Advertisement
London's Natural History Museum Unveils a Massive Replica of Mars //
Hang With Elephants Then Hit the Pool on This $25,000 Safari in Botswana //
This Famous Abbey Road Sign Is Up for Auction in London — and Beatles Fans Are Bidding High //
You Could Get a Major Discount on Your Next Vacation Just by Agreeing to 'Unplug' //
Advertisement
Snowmobiles, Quiet Streets, and Stellar Sunsets: What Life Is Like on Michigan's Mackinac Island in the Winter //
The 55 Best Instagram Captions to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day //
The National Park Service's New App Makes Planning a Visit Easier Than Ever //
The Louvre Is Undergoing a Major Renovation While Closed Due to the Pandemic //
Advertisement
Explore the Country on These 49 New ‘All-American Roads’ and Scenic Byways //
You Can Buy Out an Entire Riverboat Cruise to Sail Around Europe — Here’s What $322,000 Gets You //
Disney World Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary With "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" This Fall //
Double Mask in Style With These Celeb-loved Face Mask Brands — and They’re on Sale Right Now 
Advertisement
10 Pairs of Gloves That Will Actually Keep Your Hands Warm This Winter
Vermont Lifts Quarantine Rules for Fully Vaccinated Travelers //
Yeti Just Launched Its First Luggage Line — and It's Perfect for Adventure Travel //
This Bahamas Resort Will Send You Home Via Private Jet If You Test Positive for COVID-19 //
Advertisement
Old Ski Gondolas Find New Life As Private Dining Rooms
U.S. Airlines to Begin Contact-tracing Programs for International Travelers //
United Airlines Grounds Dozens of Planes Following Engine Failure Incident //
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com