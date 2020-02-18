Skip to content
Hang With Elephants Then Hit the Pool on This $25,000 Safari in Botswana
A new trip from Wilderness Safaris takes travelers to some of the most luxurious camps on the continent and gets them up-close with elephant researchers.
Video
Related
On a Family Trip Gone Awry, One Writer Learns to Finally Embrace the Unexpected
U.S. Airlines to Begin Contact-tracing Programs for International Travelers
These Old-school New England Ski Areas Are Totally Affordable and Full of Local Charm
I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are My Top 5 Items to Stay Warm All Winter Long
The Latest on Coronavirus + Safe Travel
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
UK Announces Dates to Lift Restrictions on Dining, Travel, and Nightclubs
U.S. Airlines to Begin Contact-tracing Programs for International Travelers
Fully Vaccinated Americans Won't Need to Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure, CDC Says
After a Lost Year, Cruise Lines Are Pulling Out All the Stops for 2021 — Here's What to Expect
The Latest
This Compact Stepper Machine Is a Must-have for At-home Workouts in Small Spaces
7 Top-rated Snow Shovels to Shop Before the Next Winter Storm
Denver Travel Guide
Cape Cod Travel Guide
Maine Travel Guide
Dallas Travel Guide
Where To Travel Next
Best Winter Hiking In the US
The Most Beautiful U.S. National Parks
Taking a Ski Trip During COVID-19
Beautiful Winter Road Trips to Plan
12 Virtual Museums Tours to Explore
Winter Camping Tips You Should Know
The Best Airbnbs T+L Editors Would Book Again
Scenic American Road Trips to Take
Let's Go Together Podcast
Let's Go Together Podcast
Faith-based Travel Influencers Share Their Stories, Episode 24 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast
Communicating Around the World As a Deaf Traveler, Episode 23 of Travel + Leisure's New Podcast
Meet the First U.S. Commercial Airline Pilot With Type 1 Diabetes, Episode 22 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast
Globetrotting As a Single Mom, Episode 21 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast
The Strangest Things the TSA Confiscated at U.S. Airports in 2020
Video
//
Sicily's Mount Etna Volcano Lights Up the Sky With Latest Eruption
Video
//
These Jobs Are Totally Remote — and They’re Accepting Applications Right Now
Air France's New Safety Video Is Filled With Paris Views That'll Make You Swoon
14 Pairs of Sandals That Are Incredibly Comfortable to Walk In, According to Thousands of Reviewers
Vaccine Passports May Be the Future of Travel — Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Video
//
Advertisement
Advertisement
Winter Travel
These Creative Winter Travel Ideas Are Fun, Easy, and Socially Distant
The Most Affordable Winter Vacations in the U.S.
How to Take a Winter RV Trip, According to an Expert
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
Video
//
Monet's Most Famous Paintings Are Getting a Pop Art Twist at This Immersive Exhibit in Florida
Video
//
Canadian Cruise Ban Leads to Cancellations of Alaska Sailings, As Others Extend Pause Operations
Video
//
Bud Light Is Celebrating Its New Hard Seltzer Flavors by Giving Fans $1,000 for Their Next Trip
Video
//
Advertisement
Disneyland's Upcoming Dining Experience Will Include All of Your Park Favorites — Yes, Even the Dole Whip
Video
//
Everything You Need to Know If You're Traveling During the Coronavirus Outbreak (Video)
Video
//
Advertisement
Travel Accessories & Products
I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are My Top 5 Items to Stay Warm All Winter Long
These Are the 10 Products T+L Readers Loved Most in 2020
Amazon Just Launched a Curated Home Collection of Small Space Solutions — What to Shop Before It Sells Out
These Buttery-soft Joggers Are the Most Comfortable Pants I Own
8 Black-owned Outdoor and Active Brands We Love
This $4 Ice Scraper Cuts Through Tough Ice ‘Like a Hot Knife Through Butter’
Shoppers Love This Brand's Cashmere Loungewear, and It Just Launched Its Most Sustainable Collection Yet
Video
//
Advertisement
These Coffee Subscription Services Let You Try Blends From Around the World
Video
//
Niagara Falls Is Partially Covered in Ice — and It's Absolutely Stunning
Video
//
Why You’ll Want Compression Socks for Flying, and Where to Buy Them
These Compression Sleeves Are a WFH Essential — and They’re Just $10
Video
//
Advertisement
Advertisement
Travel Intel
Now's the Time to Rethink Your Travel Rewards Card — Here Are the Ones That Still Make Sense
The Best Time to Book a Flight for Domestic, International, and Holiday Travel
This New App Tells Airport Passengers When the Terminal Was Last Cleaned — and Allows Them to Give Feedback
American Express Will Pay You $150 to Book a Vacation
This App Will Tell You Everything You Need to Know About Traveling in the Time of COVID-19
Cancun Eases COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ahead of Spring Break
Video
//
12 Luxury Train Rides That You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List
The Casper Pillow with Nearly 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ — and It’s on Sale
Earn $1,000 by Binge-watching Every James Bond Movie Ever Made
Video
//
Advertisement
Hikers in Hawaii Who Disobey Signs May Soon Have to Pay for Their Own Rescues
Video
//
7 Under-the-radar Alaskan National Parks With Wild Scenery and Incredible Adventures
Video
//
EasyJet Bookings Up 600% Following UK Lockdown Lift Announcement
Video
//
Away Just Launched Two-toned Luggage — and It Might Be the Brand’s Most Stylish Collection yet
Video
//
Advertisement
This 21-year-old Brit Is Now the Youngest Female to Row Solo Across the Atlantic
Video
//
The UK Is Proposing a Standardized Vaccine Passport for Future Travel
Video
//
Amtrak Customers Can Now Bid to Upgrade Their Seats on an Upcoming Trip
Video
//
The Best Toiletry Bags, According to Travel Editors
Advertisement
11 Top-rated Pairs of Heated Gloves to Wear This Winter
11 Best Bike Racks for Every Type of Road Trip Adventure
The Secret to NASA's Successful Mission Landings? Peanuts
Video
//
Audible and Waze Join Forces to Offer Safer Road Trips and Family-friendly Listening
Video
//
Advertisement
San Diego Travel Guide
Air New Zealand to Test Out Digital Health Passport on Its Auckland-Sydney Route
Video
//
New York State to Open Movie Theaters at 25% Capacity
Prince Philip, 99, to Remain in Hospital ‘for Several Days’ More
Advertisement
TSA to Hire 6,000 Officers Ahead of Predicted Summer Travel Surge
Video
//
This Palm Beach Hotel Has a Book Butler to Curate Your Perfect Literary Escape
Video
//
You Can Buy Out This Entire Private Island in the Maldives for $250,000 a Night
Video
//
UK Announces Dates to Lift Restrictions on Dining, Travel, and Nightclubs
Video
//
Advertisement
Africa’s Largest Observation Wheel Will Make Its Debut in Egypt Next Year — and It Promises Views of the Famed Pyramids
Video
//
NASA's Perseverance Rover Is Tweeting From Mars and It's Both Hilarious and Educational
Video
//
Latest Border Closure Extension Between U.S., Canada, Mexico Marks Over 1 Year Since Initial Order
Video
//
Diet Prada’s New Neon Signs Are Inspired by the Fashion Capitals of the World
Video
//
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Texas Women’s Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm
Great Jones’ New Quarter Sheet Pan Is the Kitchen Essential You’ve Been Missing
The Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel, According to Frequent Fliers
Video
//
Matthew McConaughey Planning Virtual Benefit to Help Texas Victims of Deadly Winter Storm
Video
//
Advertisement
London's Natural History Museum Unveils a Massive Replica of Mars
Video
//
Hang With Elephants Then Hit the Pool on This $25,000 Safari in Botswana
Video
//
This Famous Abbey Road Sign Is Up for Auction in London — and Beatles Fans Are Bidding High
Video
//
You Could Get a Major Discount on Your Next Vacation Just by Agreeing to 'Unplug'
Video
//
Advertisement
Snowmobiles, Quiet Streets, and Stellar Sunsets: What Life Is Like on Michigan's Mackinac Island in the Winter
Video
//
The 55 Best Instagram Captions to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Video
//
The National Park Service's New App Makes Planning a Visit Easier Than Ever
Video
//
The Louvre Is Undergoing a Major Renovation While Closed Due to the Pandemic
Video
//
Advertisement
Explore the Country on These 49 New ‘All-American Roads’ and Scenic Byways
Video
//
You Can Buy Out an Entire Riverboat Cruise to Sail Around Europe — Here’s What $322,000 Gets You
Video
//
Disney World Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary With "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" This Fall
Video
//
Double Mask in Style With These Celeb-loved Face Mask Brands — and They’re on Sale Right Now
Advertisement
10 Pairs of Gloves That Will Actually Keep Your Hands Warm This Winter
Vermont Lifts Quarantine Rules for Fully Vaccinated Travelers
Video
//
Yeti Just Launched Its First Luggage Line — and It's Perfect for Adventure Travel
Video
//
This Bahamas Resort Will Send You Home Via Private Jet If You Test Positive for COVID-19
Video
//
Advertisement
Old Ski Gondolas Find New Life As Private Dining Rooms
U.S. Airlines to Begin Contact-tracing Programs for International Travelers
Video
//
United Airlines Grounds Dozens of Planes Following Engine Failure Incident
Video
//
Advertisement
