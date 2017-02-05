This Polish Village Has Been Covered in Flower Paintings Since the 19th Century
And the results today are breathtaking.

AnnaDudek/Getty Images
Talia Avakian

There’s a quaint village in Poland where you’ll find yourself surrounded by intricate flower paintings.

In Zalipie, a small town located northeast of Krakow, has a tradition dating back to the 19th century that has left its corridors, homes, churches, and schools adorned in paintings of flower bouquets.

The paintings first started after new furnaces with chimneys were installed in the 1800s. Women in the village started to paint floral displays to cover up blackened walls.

The tradition continued, and today the art can be seen all throughout the town, from outside of its homes to its chicken coops and doghouses.

Each spring, a flower painting competition takes place after the Feast of the Corpus Christi. This year the competition is planned for June 17 and 18.

