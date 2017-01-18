Beer Yoga Exists, and It’s Just as Awesome as It Sounds

The exercise session of your dreams has arrived.

Yoga is a fulfilling practice for many people on its own, but that isn't stopping attempts to make it even better.

And so we have yoga with baby goats, and now yoga with beer.

With beer yoga, you can practice your downward dog while also enjoying an IPA.

A photo posted by BierYoga (@bieryoga) on Aug 2, 2016 at 4:21am PDT

Berlin’s BierYoga is one company that has found success with the pairing, recently expanding to Australia after a starting in Germany. The company, which was started by two yogis and beer lovers, “is the marriage of two great loves—beer and yoga,” the duo wrote on their company's website. “Both are centuries-old therapies for the body, mind, and soul.”

A photo posted by BierYoga (@bieryoga) on Apr 22, 2016 at 2:39am PDT

The idea came to the founders after attending Burning Man, according to Ex Berliner.

“Basically, I played around with it in my room with a Radler [half beer, half lemonade or soda],” Jhula, BierYoga’s co-founder, told Vice. “I took standard vinyasa sequences, which most people have done a bunch of times, and tried to figure out everywhere I could work beer in there.”

A photo posted by BierYoga (@bieryoga) on Jun 30, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

Now, the company will be offering classes at bars, birthday parties, and outdoor venues in Sydney and Melbourne.

Several breweries have also started experimenting with beer yoga, offering participants the chance to cool down after their yoga sessions with a cold brew.

Take Brooke Larson, for example, the founder and owner of Beer Yoga, LLC, who organizes craft beer and yoga sessions in Colorado, or San Diego’s Hoppy Yoga, where sessions are followed by beer socials.