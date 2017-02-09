This Tiny Cabin in Iceland Might Be the Best Place to Watch the Northern Lights

A tiny cottage in Iceland might just be one of the coziest locations to snuggle up in the winter.

Situated on a 320-acre farm and complete with a lofted bedroom and carefully appointed living area, this cabin is the epitome of a winter getaway, Adventure Journal reported. It is available for rent on HomeAway for an average of $133 per night.

Maja Siska, an artist and equestrian, owns the cottage and lives in another house on the property that is out of sight of the cabin.

Courtesy of HomeAway

The one-room cottage has a view of volcano Hekla, and is situated near natural hot springs in southern Iceland. While it may be small, it has all of the necessities, including warm beds, a nook for reading, and a tiny porch.

Of some 62 reviews on Homeaway, 60 visitors gave their stay five stars, raving both about the space and about Siska’s hospitality.

Given its remote and northerly location, it is a perfect spot to see the Northern Lights, a natural display of electronically charged particles from the sun that create a nocturnal show.