Why We Love Mexico

Mexico is so much more than the United States' neighbor to the south.
For one, it's not any one single place, climate, or people. The country's more than 750,000 square miles contain Mayan ruins and modern skyscrapers, invaluable art museums and eye-popping street art, amazing food markets and world-class restaurants, gorgeous mountains and beaches for days.
In other words, Mexico is an incredibly rich destination that can wow any traveler—over and over.
As we near the end of January, a popular month for planning travel in the new year, we're reminded that there's no better way to appreciate a place than traveling to it. January 31 is National Plan Your Vacation Day, an unofficial holiday we wholeheartedly support, so here are a few places to consider for your next trip if you've never been.
And we also want to hear from you. What do you love about Mexico? Where is your favorite destination, and what makes it so amazing? Tell us about it, and we'll add as many submissions to this gallery as we can.