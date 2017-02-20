25 Perfect Spots for Watching the Total Solar Eclipse Crossing the U.S.

Where will you be on Aug. 21, 2017?

This is the first time a total solar eclipse has crossed the United States since 1978 (and the last really big one was in 1918), and the summer’s brief event—totality lasts about two minutes, depending on your location—is being touted as the largest astronomical event in U.S. history.

Whether or not that's true, it will definitely be the most photographed, most Instragrammed, most tweeted and most talked about eclipse ever. It’s critical to get yourself somewhere exactly under the shadow—and as nearest to the Line of Totality—as possible, since a near-miss is a total miss.

You should use Xavier Jubier's 2017 Total Eclipse Interactive Google Map to pinpoint your exact location, but in case you're looking for ideas, here are 25 unique places to watch this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Jamie Carter is the author of 100 Best Places In The USA To Watch the Total Solar Eclipse of August 21, 2017 & USA Eclipse 2017 Travel Guide