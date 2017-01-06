You’ve Only Got a Few Days to Spot a Super Rare Comet Before It Goes Away for 1,000 Years
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Space Travel + Astronomy

You’ve Only Got a Few Days to Spot a Super Rare Comet Before It Goes Away for 1,000 Years

By Erika Owen
Rare Comet
Jim Reed/Getty Images

The first two weeks of 2017 not only bring with it promises to eat better, exercise regularly, and get up earlier, but it's also the time to catch sight of a rare comet as it passes Earth.

NASA reports that comet C/2016 U1 NEOWISE (just in case you were looking for its official name) will be making its way across the United States until January 14, when it will head back to the “outer reaches of the solar system,” according to a statement from NASA.

After making its appearance in our skies, we won't be getting another visit for at least another 1,000 years, making this a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said that there's “a good chance of [the comet] becoming visible through a good pair of binoculars, although we can't be sure because a comet's brightness is notoriously unpredictable.”

The comet is moving more south every day, so point comet-gazers in the southern states are the most likely to catch a glimpse. For more information on this particular comet, head to NASA's website.

Previous
VIDEO: Five Things You’ve Got to do in Ho Chi Minh City
Next
This Drone Video Shows Sharks Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
VIDEO: Five Things You’ve Got to do in Ho Chi Minh City
Why almost 1,000 Flights Were Grounded this Weekend
Disney's California Adventure Closes Tower of Terror in January 2017
You Only Have a Few Days Left to Visit Disneyland’s Tower of Terror
L.A.’s Arts District as You’ve Never Seen it Before
Missing Out On Starbucks Refills
You've Been Missing Out on Starbucks Refills for Years
Smartphones You've Never Heard Of
Hundreds of Millions of People Are Using Smartphones You’ve Never Even Heard Of
gobe calorie counter
This Gadget Counts Your Calories So You Know Just How Bad You’ve Been on Vacation
Advertisement
Advertisement