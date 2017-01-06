You’ve Only Got a Few Days to Spot a Super Rare Comet Before It Goes Away for 1,000 Years

The first two weeks of 2017 not only bring with it promises to eat better, exercise regularly, and get up earlier, but it's also the time to catch sight of a rare comet as it passes Earth.

NASA reports that comet C/2016 U1 NEOWISE (just in case you were looking for its official name) will be making its way across the United States until January 14, when it will head back to the “outer reaches of the solar system,” according to a statement from NASA.

After making its appearance in our skies, we won't be getting another visit for at least another 1,000 years, making this a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said that there's “a good chance of [the comet] becoming visible through a good pair of binoculars, although we can't be sure because a comet's brightness is notoriously unpredictable.”

The comet is moving more south every day, so point comet-gazers in the southern states are the most likely to catch a glimpse. For more information on this particular comet, head to NASA's website.