A New Star Will Appear in the Night Sky in 2022

Although the future may look bleak now, scientists just confirmed that soon it’s going to get a bit brighter.

Researchers at Calvin College in Michigan just said that a new “boom” star will appear in 2022 that will light up the night sky for about six months.

During those six months, the Boom Star will be one of the brightest in the sky. It will gradually dim and then return to its regular brightness about two or three years later.

The bright star is the result of an explosion that happened over 1,800 light-years away (which means that the explosion actually happened in the third century A.D.). Two stars collided to form a Red Nova.

The change in brightness will be so drastic (about 10,000 times the normal brightness) that it will be visible by the naked eye, one researcher said.

This is the first time that scientists have predicted the birth of a new star. Researchers are expecting a lot of scientific hype in the lead-up to the Boom and a race between astrologers to be the first to spot it.

Those who want to catch a first glimpse of the Boom Star should start considering a 2022 trip to an International Dark Sky destination. The new star will appear in the northern wing of the Cygnus constellation and it should be as bright as Polaris, the North Star.