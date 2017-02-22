NASA's New Space Travel Posters Have Us Wanderlusting for the Galaxy
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Space Travel + Astronomy

NASA's New Space Travel Posters Have Us Wanderlusting for the Galaxy

By Jeffrey Kluger / Time.com
Courtesy of NASA

NASA announced a nearby star with seven Earthlike planets on Wednesday.

Good luck getting to the seven newly discovered planets circling the star known as the Trappist-1. They’re there alright — a whole litter of Earth-sized worlds orbiting in the so-called habitable zone around their parent sun, the spot where water could exist on their surfaces in liquid form, meaning life could abound too. The problem is, they’re 39 light years away. And since a single light year is 5.88 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km), traveling 39 of them would take you… hold on, let’s do the math. OK got it: an incredibly long time.

Courtesy of NASA
Courtesy of NASA

So it’s a good thing NASA has some terrific artists on staff. Earthlings may not be making any vacation jaunts to any exoplanets any time soon, but if that day ever arrives, the travel posters are ready. No sooner was the Trappist-1 discovery announced in a live-streamed press conference on Feb. 22 than NASA released its latest addition to the fantasy poster oeuvre: “Planet-hop from Trappist 1e,” reads the text to the image of what things might look on the surface of a single planet under a red sun with six sibling planets nearby hanging in the sky. “Voted the best ‘hab zone’ vacation within 12 parsecs of Earth.’”

Courtesy of NASA
Courtesy of NASA

But that’s not all in the collection of the “Exoplanet Travel Bureau.” There’s Kepler 186f, “Where the grass is always redder,” thanks to the long-wavelength light from its star; there’s Kepler 16b, “Where your shadow always has company,” a result of the fact that, like the planet Tatooine in the first Star Wars movie, it orbits two suns.

Courtesy of NASA
Courtesy of NASA

The art is very much rendered in the style of the 1930s, when travel aboard great ocean liners made the business of venturing anywhere off your home shores an exercise in glamour and mystery. Some of the same spirit will surely attach when the shores we leave are planetary and the oceans are the ones of exceedingly deep space. Until then, NASA offers a playful, wistful taste of what may one day be.

Previous
NASA is Giving Away Free Space Travel Posters—Here's How to Get One
Next
NASA’s Travel Posters Will Make You Want to Visit Space (More Than You Already Want To)
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Galaxy Note 7 announcements to end
Airlines No Longer Have to Warn You About the Exploding Galaxy Note 7
Virgin America plane interior
Virgin America Will Now Have Spotify and the New York Times Available for Free
Sea and Smoke
16 New Cookbooks For the Traveler Who Loves to Eat
A List 2016
The Best Travel Agents for Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific
Car driving on road in Europe
Gas Prices Have Probably Peaked for the Year
smart luggage
Three New Smart Suitcases for the Tech-Savvy Traveler
Advertisement
Advertisement
 