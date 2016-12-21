NASA Thinks This Nebula Looks Like Winter
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Space Travel + Astronomy

NASA Thinks This Nebula Looks Like Winter

By Cailey Rizzo
A composite image of NGC-6357.
NASA

Even NASA is getting in the holiday spirit.

The organization released a new composite photo of NGC 6357, a nebula located roughly 5,500 light-years away from Earth, this week.

“Although there are no seasons in space, this cosmic vista invokes thoughts of a frosty winter landscape,” NASA editor Lee Mohon posted in a statement.

NASA called the nebula a “Cosmic ‘Winter’ Wonderland.” However, in other seasons the nebula is also called the “Lobster Nebula” or the “War and Peace Nebula.”

The wintry image isn’t exactly how the nebula looks out is space. It was created as a composite of data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory (the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope), the ROSAT telescope, NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope’s SuperCosmos Sky Survey. Each image collected different colors from the nebula, which were then pieced together to create the fantastic image.

NGC 6357 is technically a “cluster of clusters,” located in the constellation Scorpius. It is composed of at least three clusters of young stars in addition to many “hot, massive, luminous stars,” according to NASA. It also contains bubbles from radiation and supernova explosions.

Scientists believe that by studying these sorts of formations, they can learn more about the creation of stars and, ultimately, the galaxy.

Previous
This is What Wake Turbulence Looks Like
Next
This is What the Northern Lights Look Like From Space
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
turbulence
This is What Wake Turbulence Looks Like
northern lights from outerspace
This is What the Northern Lights Look Like From Space
Pyramids of Giza
This is What the Pyramids of Giza Look Like From Space
This Is What Stonehenge Looked Like From the 1920s On
This is What It Looks Like to Climb the Eiffel Tower Without Ropes
Earth from Space
This Is What the Most Accurate Map in the World Looks Like
Go Pro Video
This is What the Grand Canyon Looks Like From 98,000 Feet in the Air
Advertisement
Advertisement