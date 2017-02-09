How to See the Comet, Snow Moon, and Lunar Eclipse That Are All Happening on Friday

Clear your Friday night plans, because there's something happening in the sky that you're not going to want to miss.

In fact, if you stay up the entire night, there's a good chance you'll catch an eclipse, comet, and the “Snow Moon.”

How to See the Snow Moon

“Snow Moon” is actually just the name astronomers give to a full moon that occurs in February, but that doesn't make it any less magical. To best see the Snow Moon, just take a step outside and give a good look at the sky on Friday night.

How to See the Lunar Eclipse

The lunar eclipse will be most noticeable as the moon rises on Friday night—but don't expect the moon to completely disappear from the sky.

This is a penumbral eclipse, meaning it's more of a subtle change and will only appear to stargazers as a slight shading across the moon. Th eclipse will begin at 7:43 p.m. ET and last up to four hours, according to NASA.

How to See Comet 45P

If you're looking to take in Comet 45P—which won't be back again after this month until 2022—head outside around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Just like with the Northern Lights or any other natural nighttime atmospheric phenomena, you're going to need a space clear of light pollution to properly enjoy the occasion.

The comet's closest brush to the Earth will be a mere 7.4 million miles away, and the spectacle will be best seen from the Eastern sky. You might even be able to see the comet's vibrant tail if you set up a telescope. According to Sky & Telescope, the comet—45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova—will be moving at speeds up to 51,000 miles per hour.