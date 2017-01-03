This Is What Earth Looks Like from Space
This Is What Earth Looks Like from Space

By Erika Owen

The sad truth is that not all of us—actually very, very few of us—will get to spend 534 days orbiting Earth in a space station.

But astronaut Jeff Williams realizes this and boy, did he do an amazing job bringing back tons of photos and videos from his zero-gravity adventures.

As you might imagine, seeing 534 sunrises and sunsets, hundreds of storms, cloud formations, and other natural earthly delights is a lot to take in. Lucky for all of us landlubbers, NASA put together a compilation featuring some of Williams' favorite scenes of Earth from space with some narrative from the astronaut on the first time he saw the Earth in all its glory, what it's like taking photos from space, and the different things he was able to capture. Check it out above.

