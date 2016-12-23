12 Photos of Earth From Space That Will Remind You How Beautiful the Planet Is

Space may be the final frontier, but Earth is a great place to start. And from space, this planet we're on is a marvel.

The International Space Station circles Earth at a speed of 17,150 miles per hour, completing an orbit about every 92 minutes. As it makes the rounds, it captures gorgeous images of oceans, deserts, ranges, and more. And it's not the only spacecraft sending us back images of the world we live on.

As 2016 comes to a close, take a moment to revel in the how Earth looks so small and yet so expansive in these photos from space.