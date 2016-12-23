12 Photos of Earth From Space That Will Remind You How Beautiful the Planet Is
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Space Travel + Astronomy

12 Photos of Earth From Space That Will Remind You How Beautiful the Planet Is

Tim Peake/Courtesy of ESA
by
Jessica Plautz

Space may be the final frontier, but Earth is a great place to start. And from space, this planet we're on is a marvel.

The International Space Station circles Earth at a speed of 17,150 miles per hour, completing an orbit about every 92 minutes. As it makes the rounds, it captures gorgeous images of oceans, deserts, ranges, and more. And it's not the only spacecraft sending us back images of the world we live on.

As 2016 comes to a close, take a moment to revel in the how Earth looks so small and yet so expansive in these photos from space.

Scroll Down
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Photos Of Space From Astronaut Jeff Williams
See Astronaut Jeff Williams’ Most Stunning Photos of Earth From Space
Cueva Ventana Puerto Rico
25 Photos of Puerto Rico That Will Have You Planning Your Next Vacation
Japan in fall
18 Beautiful Photos of Fall From Around The World
Trevi fountain seen from Palazzo Poli, Roma (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1980), Lazio, Italy, 18th century
12 Roman Fountains That Will Encourage You to Hop on a Flight to Italy
Peru, Cuzco, Machu Picchu, Old ruins of machu picchu. (Photo by: JTB/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)
These 23 Photos Will Convince You to Go to Machu Picchu
Vintage Bastille Day Photos
Beautiful Photos of Bastille Day Through the Years
Zohaib-Tariq-Pakistan-Shortlist-Youth-Culture-2016-Sony-World-Photography-Awards
20 Stunning Photos from Young Photographers Around the World
Zion national park
National Parks Photos From the Library of Congress
Advertisement