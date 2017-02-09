Why Tonight Is the Best Night for Stargazing
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Space Travel + Astronomy

Why Tonight Is the Best Night for Stargazing

By Erika Owen
Return of the comet/moon/eclipse
Tom Walker/Getty Images

In case you haven't heard, there's a lot going on in the sky tonight: a Snow Moon, a lunar eclipse, and a comet. Pique your interest? We pulled together some information on how to spot each of them on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Remember: Rule No. 1 of skygazing is to find a clear spot with little to no light pollution. That might mean jumping in your car and driving an hour out of the city, but this astronomical trifecta is completely worth it. Grab a nap earlier in the day, though—Comet 45P isn't expected to hit the sky until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

If you're not going to be able to check it out in person, or you're just not a night owl (no shame), Slooh—a website dedicated to streaming live broadcasts through a network of telescopes around the world—is going to be livestreaming the Snow Moon and the lunar eclipse on YouTube. Check it out here:

Previous
Why Fall is the Best Season for Baking
Next
Why I Spent a Month's Rent on One Night at the World's Best Spa Hotel
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Buck Moon Tonight
Why You Should Get Out to See the Buck Moon Tonight
NASA's senior photographer offers up the best ways to shoot tonight's rare supermoon
NASA's Senior Photographer Offers the Best Ways to Shoot Tonight's Rare Supermoon
Ragtime Rye
Why Rye is the Best Whiskey
Parson's Chicken and Fish
This is Chicago’s Best Restaurant for Summer Nights
Stellar Gadgets for Star-Gazing | T+L Family
Why U.S. is asking visitors for social media information
Why the U.S. Government Is Asking Foreign Visitors for Their Social Media Links
Overnight Phone Charge
Why It's Not Good to Charge Your Phone Every Night
Advertisement
Advertisement
 