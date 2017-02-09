Why Tonight Is the Best Night for Stargazing

In case you haven't heard, there's a lot going on in the sky tonight: a Snow Moon, a lunar eclipse, and a comet. Pique your interest? We pulled together some information on how to spot each of them on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Remember: Rule No. 1 of skygazing is to find a clear spot with little to no light pollution. That might mean jumping in your car and driving an hour out of the city, but this astronomical trifecta is completely worth it. Grab a nap earlier in the day, though—Comet 45P isn't expected to hit the sky until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

If you're not going to be able to check it out in person, or you're just not a night owl (no shame), Slooh—a website dedicated to streaming live broadcasts through a network of telescopes around the world—is going to be livestreaming the Snow Moon and the lunar eclipse on YouTube. Check it out here: