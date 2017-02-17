Vacation Like Will and Kate at This Luxury Alpine Ski Area

The resorts and ski areas of the Alps have long attracted actors, celebrities, and socialites of every stripe from around the world.

In recent years, one name in particular has stuck out: Courchevel.

Filled with luxury resorts, this area in the French Alps has welcomed the likes of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as David and Victoria Beckham. The royal family, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow, spent their ski vacation here in 2016.

With one of the highest concentrations of Michelin-starred restaurants—five restaurants with two Michelin stars—it is also a haven for lovers of haute cuisine.

While the area may have a long history, new hotels and restaurants are still cropping up, with the stylish L’Apogée Hotel opening in 2014.

For travelers looking for a more unique experience, Airbnb offers an adventurous option: Spend the night in a luxury cable car suspended 9,000 feet over the Combe de Saulire peak.

So whether you want to snuggle up over mulled wine or rub elbows with royalty, try Courchevel for your next vacation, before the snow in the Alps disappears.