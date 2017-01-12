Fly Over the Swiss Alps With This Incredible Drone Video

If the 21st century has done anything right, it’s been to give the people better access to equipment that was once solely reserved for the pros.

For example, one Canadian drone racer just filmed an epic New Year’s greeting that looks just like something a major Hollywood studio would use to open a blockbuster fantasy movie—all by himself.

Gabriel Kocher (alias Gab707) is a Canadian drone racer who recently traveled to Le Hübschhorn, a peak in the Swiss Alps, to capture a beautiful 90-second endless shot.

The Swiss mountain peak, which rises over 10,000 feet, is already majestic, but with the added smooth drone visuals and music from the newest James Bond movie, the footage becomes absolutely incredible. And people around the world agree: the video has been viewed over 1.1 million times since it was uploaded on January 3.

Kocher, who is a member of Canada’s national drone team, captured the footage using a GoPro camera. Although he had the added benefit of using a racing drone, which is capable of flying at more than 80 miles per hour. One redditor compared Kocher’s footage to the opening scene of The Two Towers (the resemblance is pretty uncanny). So if racing drones doesn’t work out, at least Kocher can fall back on work in Hollywood.