In Photos: 35 Amazing Places Barack Obama Traveled During His Presidency

The role of President of the United States comes with a lot of perks—private planes, access to some of the world's most guarded places, welcome committees at almost every leg of a trip—and a whole lot of things we don't necessarily envy (like long work days and the entire stress of a nation, to name a few).

It's safe to say President Barack Obama has done more traveling in his eight years in office than most of us will in our lifetimes.

On Air Force One, Obama has taken 445 trips to 56 different countries, over his entire presidential career. That's 2,799 hours and 6 minutes of air time, or about 116 days. In other words, he's a serious globetrotter.

While a handful of those trips may have been for family relaxation time, most of them were done with work in mind. One of Obama's most storied travels was when he visited Cuba, making him the first sitting United States president to visit the country in 88 years. Another highlight was Obama's trip to Yosemite National Park to celebrate the 100th birthday of the National Parks on Father's Day weekend. (He brought the family along on that one.)

We sure are going to miss living vicariously through Obama's Instagram posts and tweets, but here's to hoping he and the rest of the Obama family gets to spend more time relaxing and less time working while on vacation in the years to come. And if you want to channel a little bit of Obama on your next trip, check out his vacation playlist.