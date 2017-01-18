In Photos: 35 Amazing Places Barack Obama Traveled During His Presidency
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas

In Photos: 35 Amazing Places Barack Obama Traveled During His Presidency

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

by
Erika Owen

The role of President of the United States comes with a lot of perks—private planes, access to some of the world's most guarded places, welcome committees at almost every leg of a trip—and a whole lot of things we don't necessarily envy (like long work days and the entire stress of a nation, to name a few).

It's safe to say President Barack Obama has done more traveling in his eight years in office than most of us will in our lifetimes.

On Air Force One, Obama has taken 445 trips to 56 different countries, over his entire presidential career. That's 2,799 hours and 6 minutes of air time, or about 116 days. In other words, he's a serious globetrotter.

While a handful of those trips may have been for family relaxation time, most of them were done with work in mind. One of Obama's most storied travels was when he visited Cuba, making him the first sitting United States president to visit the country in 88 years. Another highlight was Obama's trip to Yosemite National Park to celebrate the 100th birthday of the National Parks on Father's Day weekend. (He brought the family along on that one.)

We sure are going to miss living vicariously through Obama's Instagram posts and tweets, but here's to hoping he and the rest of the Obama family gets to spend more time relaxing and less time working while on vacation in the years to come. And if you want to channel a little bit of Obama on your next trip, check out his vacation playlist.

Scroll Down
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Obama's Historic trip to Cuba
In Photos: President Obama's Trip to Cuba
Rooftops in Fez Morocco
In Photos: The Morocco Less Traveled
On His Birthday, Eight Amazing Travel Shots of Ernest Hemingway
Social Ambassadors: Kevin Lu
Meet Kevin Lu, Who Quit His Engineering Job to Travel and Take Photos
Sanur, Indonesia
15 Amazing Photos of the World from Someone Who Travels for a Living
In Photos: Austin's Booming Food Scene
In Photos: Japan’s Ultra Competitive Cycling Culture
Chernobyl Ukraine by Ambroise Tézenas
In Photos: Chernobyl, 30 Years After Nuclear Disaster
Advertisement
 