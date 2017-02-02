This Dog-friendly Airline Is an Animal Lover’s Dream Come True

There's only one thing that could make checking a new destination off your bucket list even more exciting, and that's doing it with your best friend by your side. But what if your best friend just so happens to have four legs?

Well, then we hope your list includes Japan.

Japan Airlines launched its first “wan wan jet” charter service on Friday, flying a plane full of happy dog owners and their pups from Narita Airport, near Tokyo, to Kagoshima Prefecture, about 860 miles south.

Atrero de Guzman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The two-hour domestic flights are part of a pet-centric travel package, which includes a dog-friendly hotel stay, meals, and sight-seeing by rental car, all for about $1,300. The first trip sold out within one hour of being announced in December.

Filled with 60 people and 30 dogs, the small plane's main cabin looked like a miniature Westminster Dog Show in the air. Unsurprisingly, many of the tail-wagging passengers dressed up for the occasion.

Atrero de Guzman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Atrero de Guzman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Atrero de Guzman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“Air travel with pets will lead to the opening of new markets for domestic flights,” an airline official told MailOnline.

The next fur-filled departure is yet to be announced (in the meantime, pet restrictions for regular flights can be found here), but make no bones about it, when Japan Airlines whistles, animal lovers and their faithful companions will come running.