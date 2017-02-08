Cats Vacation Better Than Humans at This Five-star Hotel

This posh hotel will make you wish you had paws.

Cat owners in Malaysia no longer have to feel guilty leaving their pets behind when they jet off on a humans-only vacation.

In fact, if cats could talk, they'd be begging their owners to hightail it out of town and leave them at Catzonia, a posh new five-star hotel in Damansara just for cats that offers everything from spa treatments to a “dating” service.

The hotel has 35 bedrooms, the most luxurious of which are called VVIC rooms–that stands for Very Very Important Cat–and include their own mini-playgrounds, extra beds for (feline) family members, and special meals.

Cat-loving staff members will be on hand to cuddle and play with the pampered pets, and owners who aren't afraid of FOMO can watch it all go down from their phones via CCTV 24 hours a day.

Boarding starts at 25 RM (under $6) per night, and grooming options range from basic to lion cut for 50 to 95 RM (about $12-22). Mating services are also offered for female cats who are in heat.

The only problem with this self-proclaimed “purrfect” destination? If you think you have a hard time readjusting to the real world after a great vacation, just imagine how insufferable your spoiled cat will be when you arrive to take it home.