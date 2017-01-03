The Most Popular International Destinations for Travelers From Each State
The Most Popular International Destinations for Travelers From Each State

By Erika Owen
So many vacation destinations become popular based on airfare rates and word-of-mouth.

When it comes to airfare, it really depends on where you live. If you find yourself in a busy city on a coast—say, New York City—the opportunity to travel abroad can be cheaper than flying across the country.

No matter which state you call home, Orbitz has pulled together the most popular international destination for each U.S. state based on population and on-site booking data.

While you can find your destination on the map above, here are a few quick takeaways worth noting:

Western States

According to Orbitz, those who live in the Western states—Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii, and Colorado—head to even warmer destinations like the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Midwest

Flyover states—North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio—aren't afraid of those long-haul flights and most often head to China, Germany, Mexico, Guatemala, and The Bahamas.

Southwest

If you find yourself living in the Southwest section of the U.S.—New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma—you've probably been (or should go to) Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico and India.

Southeast

Those hailing from Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, or Florida, your neighbors (and maybe you) are traveling to Jamaica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia, the United Kingdom.

Northeast

Those from the Northeast—Maryland, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey—head to Costa Rica, Aruba, Jamaica, and Peru once those vacation days come along.

 

