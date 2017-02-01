The Obamas Are Living It Up on Vacation

Post-White House, it's all backwards baseball caps and short shorts.

Barack and Michelle Obama are making the most of their post-White House life.

After a quick trip to California, the Obamas have spent the past week hanging out with Richard Branson on Necker Island (which he owns), in the British Virgin Islands.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

The former president traveled extensively during his two terms, but his post-presidency destinations—and activities—look a lot more relaxing.

While he was wearing a backwards baseball cap, Michelle Obama was sporting an equally awesome casual look.

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin pic.twitter.com/k1zb1Z3bQ2 — Amat Victoria Curamॐ (@BR_Nation) February 1, 2017

Necker Island, named after the 17th-century Dutch squadron commander Johannes de Neckere, is a 74-acre paradise north of Virgin Gorda. Branson's Caribbean property can accommodate up to 28 guests.

If you're inspired by the Obamas' vacation style, you can rent their former Hawaiian paradise yourself.