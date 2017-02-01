The Obamas Are Living It Up on Vacation
The Obamas Are Living It Up on Vacation

By Jessica Plautz
Barack and Michelle Obama are living it up on vacation.
Getty Images

Post-White House, it's all backwards baseball caps and short shorts.

Barack and Michelle Obama are making the most of their post-White House life.

After a quick trip to California, the Obamas have spent the past week hanging out with Richard Branson on Necker Island (which he owns), in the British Virgin Islands.

The former president traveled extensively during his two terms, but his post-presidency destinations—and activities—look a lot more relaxing.

While he was wearing a backwards baseball cap, Michelle Obama was sporting an equally awesome casual look.

Necker Island, named after the 17th-century Dutch squadron commander Johannes de Neckere, is a 74-acre paradise north of Virgin Gorda. Branson's Caribbean property can accommodate up to 28 guests.

Obama on vacation Necker Island
UIG via Getty Images
Obama on vacation Necker Island
MakenaStockMedia/Getty Images

If you're inspired by the Obamas' vacation style, you can rent their former Hawaiian paradise yourself.

