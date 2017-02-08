Barack Obama Makes Not Being President Anymore Look Good

We all agreed that after eight years in the White House, Barack Obama needed a vacation. So we sent him off to the British Virgin Isles, confident that after some time in the sun and some well-deserved relaxation, he would come back a bigger, better champion for America. We just didn’t think he would move on so quickly.

On Tuesday, Richard Branson shared photos of his vacation with his BFF, our former president. In the photos, Obama was kite-surfing, smiling, and joking around with Branson. Like these past eight years meant nothing to him.

Remember the good old days when Obama’s fun antics were reserved for the American public, not a British billionaire? We would love to go out and kite surf with golden-haired businessmen, but we’re trying to be respectful of our time spent together. We could stoop to the jealousy game too, but we aren’t. We could all be sharing photos of our new guy in his bathrobe!

When he left, Obama said this vacation was about spending time with his family. We understood that. But last we checked, Richard Branson is not family. Of course we want what’s best for him. We still care about him. We want him to have fun and go surfing, if that’s what he wants. But we can’t help but feel a bit betrayed.

The last thing he told us was, "That doesn’t end. This is just a little pit stop. This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story." He gave us hope that things weren’t over. At least not yet.

America: I miss you



Obama: Read 12:02 am pic.twitter.com/STbFzM4VYU — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) February 8, 2017

We’ve got two options here: We can either be the bigger person, move on and pretend that we don’t see Obama’s flagrant disregard for our feelings, OR we can suss out his new personal phone number and send him a mass late night “wyd?” text to try to lure him back.