This Is What the Underside of an Iceberg Looks Like
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Nature Travel
  4. Antarctica

This Is What the Underside of an Iceberg Looks Like

By Erika Owen
Tipped Iceberg
Alex Cornell ©

Too cold, too cold.

In case you didn't know, the underside of icebergs are incredibly beautiful.

Not many people see this view of icebergs in person, but photographer Alex Cornell captured a few gorgeous images of one of these floating monsters that we can all enjoy.

The deep blue color is impossible to miss against the white backdrop of Antarctica.

“Everything I was seeing was pretty exciting,” he said in an interview with Smithsonian. “This particular iceberg at the time kind of blended in with all the crazy stuff we were seeing.”

Tipped Iceberg
Alex Cornell ©

According to Cornell, it was a scientist on board the ship who got excited upon spotting the crystal-clear formation.

The white-capped icebergs that are exposed to air appear snowy, while the bottoms of the ice chunks are a vibrant blue. This is due to the way light bounces off the iceberg—when long wavelengths of light (these are red) hit the ice, they are absorbed. In return, the light that makes its way through the ice or bounces off of it is blue.

Tipped Iceberg
Alex Cornell ©

According to a study published in Journal of Geophysical Research, when the iceberg actually flips, the rumble can be mistaken for an earthquake.

Flipped icebergs aren't the only thing Cornell captures through his lens. For more of his work, check out his photography website.

Previous
This is What the Northern Lights Look Like From Space
Next
This is What Wake Turbulence Looks Like
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Earth from Space
This Is What the Most Accurate Map in the World Looks Like
This Is What Stonehenge Looked Like From the 1920s On
Northern Lights observed on a plane
This Is What the Northern Lights Look Like Through an Airplane Window
Views of Hurricane Matthew from Space
This Is What Hurricane Matthew Looks Like From Space
'Koala Traffic Jam'
This is What a Koala Traffic Jam Looks Like
Rolls Royce Luggage
This is What $45,000 Luggage Looks Like
This is What it Looks Like When a Kangaroo Crashes Your Family Vacation
Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona
This Animated Video Shows What Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Will Look Like When It's Completed
Advertisement
Advertisement
 