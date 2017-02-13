This Is What Australia's Largest Natural Landmark Looks Like From Space

We've seen the Northern Lights from space and we're all well aware that photos of the Earth from outside our atmosphere are not only stunning, but humbling. It's not until you see what you'd describe as a massive landmark from the International Space Station (ISS) that it really hits you: we are incredibly small.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a photo of Australia's Uluru—known to many as Ayers Rock—from the ISS.

From the ground, the 1,142-foot-tall landmass (which is taller than the Eiffel Tower, according to the Parks Australia website) seems unsurpassable. But when you're miles above the Earth gazing down at it, it's no more intimidating than a playground pebble. How's that for perspective?

A bit of background on what you're looking at: The rock itself is a very spiritual location for indigenous Australians. Thought to date back 550 million years, the dome is a living place for the Anangu people and is home to many ancient rock drawings, some as old as 5,000 years. It's the Anangu who lease this national park area to Parks Australia, allowing visitors to come and take in the desert's grand sights.

For more information, head to the Parks Australia website on Uluru.