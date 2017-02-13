This Is What Australia's Largest Natural Landmark Looks Like From Space
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Nature Travel
  4. Australia

This Is What Australia's Largest Natural Landmark Looks Like From Space

By Erika Owen
Uluru from Space
Michael Dunning/Getty Images

We've seen the Northern Lights from space and we're all well aware that photos of the Earth from outside our atmosphere are not only stunning, but humbling. It's not until you see what you'd describe as a massive landmark from the International Space Station (ISS) that it really hits you: we are incredibly small.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a photo of Australia's Uluru—known to many as Ayers Rock—from the ISS.

From the ground, the 1,142-foot-tall landmass (which is taller than the Eiffel Tower, according to the Parks Australia website) seems unsurpassable. But when you're miles above the Earth gazing down at it, it's no more intimidating than a playground pebble. How's that for perspective?

A bit of background on what you're looking at: The rock itself is a very spiritual location for indigenous Australians. Thought to date back 550 million years, the dome is a living place for the Anangu people and is home to many ancient rock drawings, some as old as 5,000 years. It's the Anangu who lease this national park area to Parks Australia, allowing visitors to come and take in the desert's grand sights.

For more information, head to the Parks Australia website on Uluru.

Previous
This Is What Hurricane Matthew Looks Like From Space
Next
This Is What a Volcano Eruption Looks Like From Space
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Pyramids of Giza
This is What the Pyramids of Giza Look Like From Space
Go Pro Video
This is What the Grand Canyon Looks Like From 98,000 Feet in the Air
'Koala Traffic Jam'
This is What a Koala Traffic Jam Looks Like
This is What a $150 Afternoon Tea Looks Like
Earth from Space
This Is What the Most Accurate Map in the World Looks Like
The New VW Bus Model
This Is What Volkswagen’s Electric Microbus Could Look Like
World Metro Map
This Is What It Looks Like When You Put 214 Cities' Transit Lines on One Map
Four Seasons Private Jet
This Is What a $137,000 Trip Around the World Looks Like
Advertisement
Advertisement
 