Iconic Tunnel Tree in California Is No More

An iconic tree in Calaveras County, California, is no more.

The “Pioneer Cabin” tree had the tunnel carved into it 137 years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times. This tree, among others, was hollowed out to allow tourists to pass through. In the past, it was even possible to drive a car through it, however more recently these hollowed trees have been open to hikers only.

Trees like the Pioneer Cabin, which attract visitors from all over the world, are estimated to be more than 1,000 years old.

“We lost an old friend today,” one county resident, Jim Allday, wrote on Facebook. Allday took photos of the tree, which the Calaveras Big Trees Association shared.

“When I went out there (Sunday afternoon), the trail was literally a river, the trail is washed out,” Allday told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I could see the tree on the ground, it looked like it was laying in a pond or lake with a river running through it.”

A strong winter storm could be partly to blame, however the tree had been leaning for some time. The storm has brought mudslides and flooding resulting in road closures, according to the Chronicle.