Niagara Falls Is a Technicolor Dream After $4-million Upgrade

Niagara Falls got a major upgrade at the beginning of December, and these pictures prove it.

Nightly lighting of the falls began in 1925, with the formation of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board—the same bi-national board that financed a new $4-million energy efficient lighting system.

Consisting of more than 1,400 LED lights, the new system replaced the 21 Xenon searchlights that had lit up the falls for the past two decades. The new LED lights can be programmed for up to 1,800 colorful combinations.

The first ever illumination of Niagara Falls dates back to 1860, when 200 Bengal Lights were used to light the falls for the visiting Prince of Wales.

There's no need to wait for royalty to see Niagara Falls lit up now, though.