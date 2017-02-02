The Sunrise in Maui Is So Popular You’ll Need a Reservation to See It

Unlike a table at a chic Manhattan restaurant, a sunrise rarely requires reservations.

But with overcrowding and a risk of accidents becoming an increasing problem, visitors to Haleakala National Park in Maui, Hawaii now have to reserve a spot in order to watch the sun come up.

The sunrise at Haleakala is known for its striking views, as the volcanic crater tips above the clouds. With the rise of social media, more people than ever have been able to learn of its stunning views, Associated Press reported.

Cars were causing backups and the number of visitors threatened to damage the vegetation.

"If you ever went up there, you would see that fully half to three-quarters of our visitors who are watching the sunrise are either taking photos that they immediately broadcast to their friends, or filming it," park superintendent Natalie Gates told AP.

While the early morning hikers account for only 15 percent of the park's visitors, they make up 40 percent of its emergency calls, as the rocky path remains very dark, according to the report.

The sunrise reservations began Feb. 1, according to Maui News. Visitors must pay a $1.50 fee upon confirming a reservation to bring their cars up the crater, in addition to the park entrance fee.

Visitors can reserve up to 60 days in advance, and they must show their sunrise reservation receipt upon arrival to the park between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

As rangers from Haleakala note on the national park website, weather is not guaranteed, so you won't be refunded if you don't capture that perfect Instagram shot.