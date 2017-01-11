Soon You Could Walk From New York City to Canada on a New Trail

The trail will connect 40 existing pathways through natural sites in New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to build an expansive biking and hiking trail that will span the state, connecting Manhattan to Canada via nature trails.

The state would invest some $200 million to complete the 750-mile trail that would run from Manhattan to the North Country and from Albany to Buffalo, with the goal of increasing tourism to those areas of the state.

“It would change the economic activity throughout the state,” Cuomo said. “The Empire State Trail, once completed, will be the nation’s largest state multi-use trail network, providing residents and visitors alike unprecedented access to New York's outdoor treasures, driving tourism and economic activity to communities across the state and helping to protect our environmental resources for generations to come.”

We want to continue to invest in tourism, and take it to a new level: the new Empire State Trail is going to excite people across the world. pic.twitter.com/98zoJoCZt4 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2017

The nature trail would connect two existing pathways that are not yet complete—the Hudson River Valley Greenway and the Erie Canalway. All together, the Empire State Trail would link 40 smaller pathways, complete with many scenic overlooks, according to a tweet posted by Cuomo.

With improved access to some of the heritage sites along these trails, including Buffalo State Park, Fort Ticonderoga, and The Montezuma National Wild Refuge, more tourists will be drawn to the region, according to the governor.

Cuomo will ask for $53 million of the state budget to be earmarked for this purpose, architectural New York architecture news outlet 6 Square feet reported. The project is set to be completed by 2020.