Cherry Blossoms Arrive Early in This Japanese Town

The early bloom is thanks to Kawazu-zakura.
Cherry blossoms have made an early appearance in the Japanese town of Kawazu.
Although the cherry blossom bloom in Japan is typically in March or April, Kawazu's trees are of a special, early-bird variety, according to The Huffington Post.
The Kawazu-zakura creates a display of pink that attracts the attention of locals and tourists every year.
Kawazu is on the eastern coast of the Izu Peninsula, and has a population of less than 8,000 people.
The town's cherry blossom festival runs from February 10 to March 10 this year.
To get to Kawazu, travelers can take a three-hour train ride from Tokyo.
There are, of course, many other places to see cherry blossoms in Japan. Here are a few ideas for travelers looking to enjoy the spring blooms.
There's also the famous annual bloom in Washington, D.C. This year, the cherry blossoms are likely to reach peak bloom in the nation's capital in mid- to late-March.