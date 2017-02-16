Cherry Blossoms Arrive Early in This Japanese Town
Cherry Blossoms Arrive Early in This Japanese Town

By Jessica Plautz
Cherry Blossoms Come Early In Japan
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The early bloom is thanks to Kawazu-zakura.

Cherry blossoms have made an early appearance in the Japanese town of Kawazu.

Although the cherry blossom bloom in Japan is typically in March or April, Kawazu's trees are of a special, early-bird variety, according to The Huffington Post.

The Kawazu-zakura creates a display of pink that attracts the attention of locals and tourists every year.

Kawazu is on the eastern coast of the Izu Peninsula, and has a population of less than 8,000 people.

The town's cherry blossom festival runs from February 10 to March 10 this year.

To get to Kawazu, travelers can take a three-hour train ride from Tokyo.

There are, of course, many other places to see cherry blossoms in Japan. Here are a few ideas for travelers looking to enjoy the spring blooms.

#shizuoka #kawazu #japan #spring #kawazusakura #sakura #sakura #cherryblossom

A post shared by Kaya (@kayaworks) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

There's also the famous annual bloom in Washington, D.C. This year, the cherry blossoms are likely to reach peak bloom in the nation's capital in mid- to late-March.

