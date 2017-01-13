10 Incredible Trees You Can Still Visit, Now That Pioneer Cabin Is No More
The famed tunnel tree is no more, but there are more arboreal wonders to see in the world.

Andrea Zanchi/Getty Images
Sarah Feldberg

On January 8, the famed Pioneer Cabin tree, a giant sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park that was carved into a tunnel in the 1880s, collapsed after heavy rains.

When icons crumble they can deal a surprisingly heavy blow, a reminder that even something as mighty as a sequoia can be brought down by water. But across the globe there are other magnificent trees still worth visiting, from a gnarled pine born before the pyramids to a grove of ghostly clones to a Japanese wisteria whose blooms span 1,000 square meters.

Pour one out for the Pioneer Cabin tree, and put these living marvels on your must-see list. Like the tunnel tree, they won’t be here forever.

