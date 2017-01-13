10 Incredible Trees You Can Still Visit, Now That Pioneer Cabin Is No More

On January 8, the famed Pioneer Cabin tree, a giant sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park that was carved into a tunnel in the 1880s, collapsed after heavy rains.

When icons crumble they can deal a surprisingly heavy blow, a reminder that even something as mighty as a sequoia can be brought down by water. But across the globe there are other magnificent trees still worth visiting, from a gnarled pine born before the pyramids to a grove of ghostly clones to a Japanese wisteria whose blooms span 1,000 square meters.

Pour one out for the Pioneer Cabin tree, and put these living marvels on your must-see list. Like the tunnel tree, they won’t be here forever.