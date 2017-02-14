The Northern Lights Are Distracting Drivers in Iceland
The Northern Lights Are Distracting Drivers in Iceland

By Jessica Plautz
Iceland says don't stare at the Northern Lights
SinghaphanAllB/Getty Images

Don't gawk at the sky and drive.

Police in Iceland are concerned about drivers under the influence—of the Northern Lights.

In one incident, according to Iceland Magazine, police pulled over a car that was swerving erratically. While that would typically mean intoxication, they instead found a sober driver who was distracted by the sky.

“The reason for this driving style was not intoxication, the driver told the police he saw the Northern Lights and couldn’t bring himself to stop looking at them, as he kept on driving,” the police said in a statement, according to the Iceland Monitor. “The police asked him to park the vehicle if he wanted to keep on gazing at the sky.”

And in another incident, officers saw a car veering back and forth on the road. Again, instead of an intoxicated driver, they found a group of tourists “so captivated by the Aurora that they were unable to continue to operate their vehicle in a responsible manner.”

Let this be a lesson to anyone who has the Northern Lights on their bucket list: This natural phenomenon is best enjoyed while remaining in place.

