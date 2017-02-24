Huangling’s Famous Golden Flowers Have Arrived Early This Year

Take a helicopter tour to appreciate the gold-covered hills.

Spring weather has arrived early in Huangling, China, causing the area’s famed rapeseed flowers to bloom ahead of schedule.

Though the flowers usually cover these fields in gold in late March, they have already begun blooming throughout the countryside.

Visitors often flock to the village each spring to witness the flower-covered terraces that are even more dramatic against the green mountains surrounding them.

For those who want to get a bird’s eye view of the village in all its golden glory, Huangling has helicopter tours that fly over the flowers and above the village’s black and white Hui-style homes.

“We have brought the helicopter tour back for visitors to experience the sensational golden sea of rapeseed flower blossoms,” Wu Xiangyang, CEO of Wuyuan Rural Culture Development Co., Ltd, the company organizing the helicopter tours, said in a statement.

Visitors taking the helicopter tours will also get to see the village’s tradition of shaiqui, as locals will dry chilli peppers and corn in the sun around their homes.