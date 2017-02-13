Google Brings Africa’s Beauty to Street View

Google Street View has just added new destinations to its roster, allowing travelers to discover natural and cultural sites throughout Africa from the comfort of their homes.

Google Street View users can now delve into some of Africa’s remarkable landmarks and sites in Uganda, Senegal, and Ghana, bringing the total number of destinations in Africa available on Google Street View to seven.

The new addition takes viewers through natural and cultural sites in each destination, including sites like the UNESCO World Heritage village of Nzulezo, which sits over a glistening lake and is made completely out of stilts and platforms.

Art lovers can take a peak into the National Theatre of Ghana, which looks like a gigantic ship when viewed from a distance, while history buffs can wander through forts dating back to the 1500s.

In Senegal, sites range from Lake Retba, famous for its vivid pink color created by salina bacteria thanks to the lake's high salt content, to historic churches dating back to the 1700s.

There are also landmarks like the African Renaissance Monument, a 160-foot-tall bronze statue that sits atop a soaring hill, and natural sites like the Zoological Park of Hann, where you can explore a forest, zoo, and botanical garden founded in 1903.

Google also partnered with the Uganda Wildlife Authority to capture seven of the country’s most stunning and iconic national parks.

These include Queen Elizabeth National Park, home to 10 different primate species and more than 600 bird species, and Lake Mburo National Park, known for its geological features that date back more than 500 million years and its wide variety of lakes to explore.

Google Street View now has coverage in 81 countries around the world and seven destinations in Africa that include South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Uganda, and Senegal.