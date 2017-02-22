California Storms Have Created an Overflowing Natural Phenomenon
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Nature Travel
  4. California

California Storms Have Created an Overflowing Natural Phenomenon

By Erika Owen

It's called a "Glory Hole."

For the first time in 10 years, Lake Berryessa's Glory Hole is overflowing with water. As of Tuesday, the water level was 1.3 feet above the spillway.

The unusual drain—which was designed to function just like a bathtub waterway would—helps maintain storm overflow in Northern California. It has attracted people from around the world with its portal-like design.

A series of storms helped push the spillway over its limit, and visitors were warned to take extra care in the area, as the abundance of moisture makes it easier for land and mudslides to occur.

But the overflow also created a spectacular sight of swirling water, and YouTuber Evan Kilkus caught it all on video from his drone, and then shared the footage with Storyful.

The rainfall was expected to last until Wednesday, meaning this overflow probably won't stick around very long. Check out drone footage of the spillway above.

Previous
Greece's Underwater ‘Lost City’ is Actually a Natural Phenomenon
Next
Watch: Earth’s Most Beautiful Storm & Light Phenomenons in One 5-Minute Video
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Zakinthos Island Greece
Greece's Underwater ‘Lost City’ is Actually a Natural Phenomenon
Natural Beauties
Hacker Created Fake Boarding Pass
Hacker Creates Fake, Effective Boarding Passes
Mojave Desert California National Monument
Obama Just Created Three New National Monuments
Costa Rica, Puntarenas Province, Santa Elena, canopy tour, suspension bridge
How Gap Years Create Successful Students
Creating an Italian Cashmere Kingdom in Umbria
Advertisement
Advertisement
 